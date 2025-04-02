Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in Upcoming 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel therapeutics targeting tumor necrosis factor (TNF) superfamily receptors for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced that company management will present at and participate in one-on-one meetings at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place April 7–10, 2025.

Conference Details

Format: Presentation and one-on-one meetings

Presenter: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer

Date: April 9, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM EDT

Webcast link: HERE

A live webcast of the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 30 days following the presentation date.

About SL-325

SL-325 is a potential first-in-class Death Receptor 3 (DR3) blocking antibody designed to achieve a complete and durable blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. Shattuck’s preclinical studies demonstrate high affinity binding and superior activity over TL1A antibodies, and offer a data-driven rationale for targeting the TNF receptor, DR3, versus its ligand, TL1A. SL-325 has completed a GLP toxicology study in non-human primates, with an IND filing expected in the third quarter of 2025.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: STTK) is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of potential treatments for inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. The Company is developing a potentially first-in-class antibody for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. Shattuck’s expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor therapeutics come together in its lead program, SL-325, a potentially first-in-class DR3 antagonist antibody designed to achieve a more complete blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. The Company has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Investor & Media Contact:

Conor Richardson

Vice President of Investor Relations

Shattuck Labs, Inc.

InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.