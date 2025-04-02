Submit Release
Nexus Industrial REIT Announces First Quarter Results Date

TORONTO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Industrial REIT (“Nexus” or the "REIT") (TSX: NXR.UN) announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, before the opening of the TSX on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Management of the REIT will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time on Thursday May 15, 2025, to review the financial results and operations.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 647-846-8414 or 1-833-752-3601 (toll free in Canada and the US) at least five minutes prior to the start time and ask to join the Nexus Industrial REIT conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be available until June 15, 2025. To access the recording, please dial 1-412-317-0088 or 1-855-669-9658 (toll free in Canada and the US) and enter access code 4446040.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 90 properties (including one property held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 11.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 94,221,000 voting units issued and outstanding, including approximately 71,115,000 REIT Units and approximately 23,106,000 Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus, which are convertible to REIT Units on a one-to-one basis.

For further information please contact:

Kelly C. Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379; or
Mike Rawle, CFO at (647) 823-1381.


