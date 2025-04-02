Brown & Brown, Inc. announces 2025 first-quarter earnings release and conference call dates

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) announces it will release its 2025 first-quarter earnings on Monday, April 28, 2025, after the close of the market. On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, J. Powell Brown, Brown & Brown’s president and chief executive officer, and R. Andrew Watts, Brown & Brown’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host an investor update conference call concerning Brown & Brown's first-quarter 2025 financial results. You are invited to listen to the call, which will be broadcast live on Brown & Brown's website at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Simply log on to www.bbrown.com and click on "Investor Relations" and then "Calendar of Events."

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, audio from the conference call will be archived on Brown & Brown's website, www.bbrown.com, for 14 days after the live broadcast. To access the website replay, go to "Investor Relations" and click on "Calendar of Events."

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm providing enhanced customer-centric risk management solutions since 1939. With a global presence spanning 500+ locations and a team of more than 17,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements, including those associated with the timing of the release of our first-quarter results. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the current belief of Brown & Brown, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Company") regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that actual events may differ from anticipated events contemplated by these forward-looking statements and that we may release our first-quarter results at a later date as a result. Further information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's release of its financial results, is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer

(386) 239-5770

Legal Disclaimer:

