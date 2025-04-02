MDC: Annual Heritage Day at Twin Pines CEC canceled due to forecasted severe weather, areal flooding

Body

WINONA, Mo. – Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) annual Heritage Day originally set for April 5 at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center (CEC) has been canceled, due to forecasted severe weather and areal flooding.

“It is with a heavy heart and utmost concern for the safety and well-being of the public, vendors, and MDC staff that we must announce this cancelation,” said MDC Twin Pines Manager Reva Dow.

The event is canceled, with no alternate date set.

The center is open for visitors and programs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Twin Pines CEC is located on Highway 60, 1.3 miles east of the intersection of Highway 60 and Highway 19 North.