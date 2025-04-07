Award-winning Luxury B2B Wellness Conference LMCC Launches The ‘Luxury Meets… Podcast’ Announces Guests and Partners

Guests include Ricki Lake, CEO of Adweek, Editors from Food & Wine, Bon Appétit, and Beauty Independent, execs from Walgreens and top Luxury Cannabis brands

The Luxury Meets…Podcast was a great place to share our vision for Adweek and discuss the future of media, content, and storytelling.” — Will Lee, CEO of Adweek

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning B2B luxury CPG wellness conference The Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference, now simply known as “LMCC” expands on its mission of becoming a mainstream “beyond cannabis” global brand by announcing the launch of "The Luxury Meets…Podcast" featuring C-suite guests, top editors, and innovators from around the world. The first 8 episodes of the podcast are now streaming on Apple Podcasts Spotify , and all major podcast platforms.Created and hosted by LMCC’s Editorial Director & CEO Jed Wexler, The Luxury Meets…Podcast is a new kind of business-meets-wellness podcast that takes listeners around the world to interview global leaders and delve into their personal stories about chasing excellence across health, wellness, beauty, travel, sport, hospitality, culinary, beverage, retail, Cannabis, sexual health, design, culture, and much more.Guests Include (First 8 Episodes):- Will Lee, CEO of Adweek- Ricki Lake, acclaimed actor & talk show host- Leigha Dunbar, Senior Director, Walgreens- Claire McCormack, Senior Editor, Beauty Independent- Jake Bullock, CEO of Cann (backed by Gwyneth Paltrow and Baron Davis)- Brian Underwood, Beauty Director, Women’s Health- Arana Hankin-Biggers, President & Founder, The Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store- Oset Babur-Winter, former Senior Editor, Food & Wine- Terry Stanley, Senior Editor, Adweek- Chef Greg Bernhardt (Patina, Trois Mec, Ludo Bites, Iron Chef Winner)Guest Reviews:“The Luxury Meets…Podcast was a great place to share our vision for Adweek and to discuss the future of media, content, and storytelling.” — Will Lee, CEO of Adweek“One of my all-time favorite podcast experiences! LMCC’s new podcast — much like their events — are on the leading edge of business-meets-wellness trends and the visionary executives behind them.” — Claire McCormack, Senior Editor, Beauty IndependentListener Reviews:“The Go-To Podcast for All Things Luxury Wellness.” 5-Stars on Apple PodcastsThe Luxury Meets…Podcast's Launch Partners also announced — providing ultra-targeted reach for challenger wellness, CPG, and B2B brands:“ We recognized years ago that podcasting would be a game-changing advertising medium, particularly for high-end cannabis and wellness brands, and having attended several LMCC events, we knew their platform would be a strong starting point to explore the podcasting space.”— Katie Motta, Founder & CEO, Jade Stone & Alluring Media Co (branding, strategy, and packaging design)LMCC's Luxury Meets...Podcast's first slate of sponsoring partners include: Jade Stone & Alluring Media, Happi (infused, functional beverages), Black Dahlia Botanicals (Chef-made CBD confections), Kerwell Collection (Premium CBD), Mary & Jane (edibles), Upstate Mary (Sexual Wellness), oHHo (botanical wellness), Sleepy Bear (premium gummies, veteran health), Mask Body & Skincare (award-winning sheet masks and face serums), Bee's Knees (on-the-go plant wellness), and Seril (luxe fashion accessories out of Los Angeles, CA)The Luxury Meets…PodcastNow available on all streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Podcasts:Creator & Host: Jed WexlerProduced by: Brit Smith, Different Leaf StudiosSound Design & Editing: Karma Auger, Studio1LAVisual Design: Sur Keath Moon, Secret Club StudioAbout LMCC VenturesFounded in 2019, LMCC creates and scales award-winning luxury white-glove B2B events and podcasts for CPG brands and C-suite executives looking to connect with decision-makers across health, wellness, beauty, food & beverage, retail, media, hospitality, design, cannabis, and culture. LMCC’s own flagship event was named, “Top Trade Show in North America” (Trade Show Executive Magazine), and an “Innovation Award Finalist” (TSNN Awards), and attracts 1,000 global attendees, 60 C-suite speakers, 50 curated brands.LMCC Partners, guests, and speakers include:(the) Bobbi Brown, Ricki Lake, Cann, Sephora, Unilever, Ulta Beauty, Space NK, MALIN+GOETZ, Kiva, 1906, Merida Capital Partners, The Vitamin Shoppe, Pop Up Grocer, JCPenney, Six Senses Hotels, Marriott Hotel Group, Frédéric Fekkai, Walgreens, Rose Los Angeles. Credo BeautyAnd editors from: The New York Times, Adweek, Women’s Health, Beauty Independent, Bloomberg, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, Cosmopolitan, Hearst, Condé Nast Traveler, Forbes, Different Leaf, Harper’s BazaarMore info: www.LMCCShow.com

