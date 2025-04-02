From Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India

AZERBAIJAN, April 2 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

As the blessed month of Ramadan comes to a close, I take this moment to extend warm greetings and felicitations to you and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the joyous occasion of the festival of Eid al-Fitr.

Over the holy month, 200 million Indians of Islamic faith joined their brothers and sisters across the world in spending pious time in fasting and prayer.

The joyous occasion of Eid al-Fitr is a time of celebration, reflection, gratitude, and unity. It reminds us of the values of compassion, generosity, and solidarity that bind us together as nations and as members of the global community.

On this auspicious occasion, we wish for peace, harmony, good health, and happiness for people across the world. May the bonds of friendship among our countries grow stronger.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister of the Republic of India