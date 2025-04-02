Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,944 in the last 365 days.

From Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain

AZERBAIJAN, April 2 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Excellency President Ilham Aliyev,

On the occasion of the holy Eid al-Fitr, it is with great pleasure that we extend to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan our fragrant congratulations, blessings, and best regards on this great religious occasion. We pray to Allah to grant Your Excellency abundant health and happiness, and to bless the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan with further progress and prosperity.

I willingly assure Your Excellency of my highest consideration.

 

Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa

King of Bahrain

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more