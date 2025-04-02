From Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain
AZERBAIJAN, April 2 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Excellency President Ilham Aliyev,
On the occasion of the holy Eid al-Fitr, it is with great pleasure that we extend to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan our fragrant congratulations, blessings, and best regards on this great religious occasion. We pray to Allah to grant Your Excellency abundant health and happiness, and to bless the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan with further progress and prosperity.
I willingly assure Your Excellency of my highest consideration.
Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa
King of Bahrain
