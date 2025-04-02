From Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), I would like to wish Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Novruz Mubarak. As we welcome the New Year, may Novruz bring you an abundance of prosperity, happiness and peace.

In spirit of unity and solidarity, Novruz brings together families, friends and communities across Azerbaijan and worldwide to celebrate a new year, the arrival of spring, and the rebirth of nature honouring timeless traditions and the cultural significance of this auspicious event. May I also convey my personal wishes to Your Excellency for a prosperous and joyful New Year.

Please allow me to take the opportunity of this festive occasion to thank you, Mr. President, and the Republic of Azerbaijan, for the continuous support to our Organization and the OPEC and non-OPEC Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) of which the Republic of Azerbaijan is a founding member. Under Your Excellency's capable and wise stewardship, your esteemed country remains a key partner, and we hope to continue benefiting from your support and counsel in enhancing our dialogue and collaboration towards achieving our common objectives.

Reiterating my very best wishes on this occasion, I would ask you to please accept, Mr. President, the renewed assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.

Haitham Al Ghais

Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries