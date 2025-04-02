Submit Release
Resmed to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings on April 23, 2025

SAN DIEGO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced it plans to release financial and operational results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, after the New York Stock Exchange closes. Following the release, Resmed management will host a webcast to discuss the results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during the webcast.

Earnings webcast details:

  Location: https://investor.resmed.com
  Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
  Time: 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT
  International: London, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, 9:30 p.m. BST
      Sydney, Thursday, April 24, 2025, 6:30 a.m. AEST


Please note, Resmed does not use outside phone lines to access the earnings call, the call is accessible via the above webcast link only.

A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on Resmed’s website and available approximately two hours after the webcast. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately three hours after the webcast and will be accessible from April 23, 2025, until May 7, 2025, at:

  U.S.: +1 877.660.6853
  International: +1 201.612.7415
  Conference ID: 13752711


About Resmed
Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We’re relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible and effective. Ultimately, Resmed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more about how we’re redefining sleep health at Resmed.com and follow @Resmed.

For investors
 For media
+1 858.836.5000 +1 619.510.1281
investorrelations@Resmed.com news@Resmed.com
   

