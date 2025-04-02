Marex Completes Acquisition of Aarna Capital as it Expands in the Middle East

LONDON, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc, the diversified global financial services platform, today announces the completion of its acquisition of Aarna Capital Limited (“Aarna Capital”) expanding its operations in the Middle East and growing its clearing business, in line with its strategy to broaden its client base, diversify its operations and increase earnings resilience.

Based in Abu Dhabi, Aarna Capital provides clearing, execution and customised risk management solutions in energy, base and ferrous metals, as well as financial markets such as equities, fixed income and FX.

About Marex:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four core services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to 60 exchanges. The Group provides access to the world’s major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. Headquartered in London with more than 40 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,300 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

About Aarna Capital Limited:

Aarna Capital is a multi-asset brokerage firm, operating from Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) and offering customers access to futures, options, FX, Bullion, equities, CFDs and fixed income products. From its headquarters, Aarna Capital combines the talent and experience of its hands-on traders with the innovative electronic platform, global liquidity network, and high-speed market infrastructure. Aarna Capital’s customers have access to liquidity from hundreds of exchanges and venue destinations globally across every developed and most emerging market and a majority of frontier markets. This includes all of the major electronic liquidity providers, multilateral trading facilities, and proprietary liquidity pools.

Enquiries please contact:

Nicola Ratchford / Robert Coates

Marex

+44 (0) 7786 548 889 / +44 207 856 4561 | nratchford@marex.com / rcoates@marex.com

James Jarman / Katherine Bell

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 7776 111 222 / +44 (0) 7976 870 961 | marex@fticonsulting.co.uk

Legal Disclaimer:

