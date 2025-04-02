Toll Brothers at Ascension Offers Build-to-Order and Quick Move-In Luxury Homes in Las Vegas, Nevada

Three new collections of single-family luxury home designs, including quick move-in homes, are offered in sought-after Summerlin master plan community

LAS VEGAS, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at Ascension, is now offering a limited number of quick move-in homes in the Summerlin master-planned community in Las Vegas, Nevada. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood of just 151 single-family home sites and an array of luxury amenities has move-in dates available as early as August 2025.

Toll Brothers at Ascension offers three collections of luxury single-family homes in The Peaks Village. Nine exceptional floor plans are available in three collections: Ridgeline, Highrock, and Crestline. New homes feature spacious one- and two-story designs, 16- to 22-foot-high great room ceilings, and multi-panel sliding doors. Home designs range from 3,400 to 5,000+ square feet and are priced starting at $1,767,995.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. A selection of quick move-in homes is also available in the community for home shoppers who are looking to move as soon as possible.





"Toll Brothers at Ascension offers an elevated living experience in the highly desirable Summerlin area of Las Vegas," said Janet Love, Division President of Toll Brothers in Las Vegas. "With a range of modern and contemporary home designs and an impressive future community clubhouse, homeowners will enjoy the luxury and convenience of resort-style living in one of the city's most sought-after locations. And with our quick move-in home options at this community, customers can look forward to moving into their new luxury home as early as this summer."

Residents will have access to resort-style amenities including pools, a fitness center, pickleball courts, and a golf simulator -- all at the exclusive community clubhouse. The private, staff-gated community is located within the prestigious Summerlin master plan, offering residents a rare opportunity to buy in this highly desirable area with no SID/LID fees.

The community is ideally situated near premier shopping, dining, and recreational destinations including Durango Casino, Downtown Summerlin, Red Rock Casino, and the Las Vegas Ballpark.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Ascension, call (855) 700-8655 or visit TollBrothersAtAscension.com. Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Las Vegas Summerlin area include Cordillera, Glenrock, and Mira Villa.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d967dc1-91ed-4a6b-9ab2-2cff8a59fc21

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Toll Brothers at Ascension "Toll Brothers at Ascension offers an elevated living experience in the highly desirable Summerlin area of Las Vegas," said Janet Love, Division President of Toll Brothers in Las Vegas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.