TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ANNOUNCES STATEWIDE FIELDWATCH MEMBERSHIP TO ENHANCE PESTICIDE USE

Texas has now made these valuable resources available at no cost for producers and applicators

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, along with the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), announced a partnership with FieldWatch® Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering communication and stewardship among crop producers, beekeepers, and pesticide applicators. This collaboration introduces a web-based agricultural mapping tool to Texas, enhancing the accuracy, efficiency, and safety of pesticide applications statewide—all at no cost to Texas producers and applicators.

“I am proud to partner with FieldWatch to bring this innovative technology to our Texas farmers, producers, and beekeepers,” said Commissioner Miller. “This tool helps protect livelihoods, promotes responsible pesticide use, and strengthens Texas agriculture.”

FieldWatch, originally developed by Purdue University, provides free mapping tools to enhance communication among crop producers, beekeepers, seed companies, and pesticide applicators. With Texas joining as its 27th partner state, the platform now gives Texas beekeepers and farmers access to a secure online registry that maps apiaries and sensitive crop fields, assisting applicators in taking necessary precautions.

The membership includes free and voluntary registries—DriftWatch™ for crop producers and BeeCheck™ for beekeepers—enabling users to input and manage their data at no cost. Pesticide applicators can also access this information for free to prevent spray drift damage. Additionally, the FieldCheck™ platform, available through web and mobile, offers real-time insights to help applicators make informed decisions.

For more information, visit www.fieldwatch.com.