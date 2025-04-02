Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Amenity Center at Regency at Babcock Ranch in Punta Gorda, Florida

Exclusive 55+ community unveils new resort-style onsite amenities

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of the highly anticipated amenity center at Regency at Babcock Ranch , the only gated 55+ community for active adults within the desirable Babcock Ranch master plan in Punta Gorda, Florida.

Located north of Fort Myers in Southwest Florida, Regency at Babcock Ranch offers residents a luxurious lifestyle with an array of exclusive resort-style amenities now available at the new Veranda Amenity Center. The community clubhouse features a resort-style swimming pool, spa and cabanas, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a golf simulator, a social room and lounge, and more – all with stunning lake views. Residents can also enjoy outdoor activities including pickleball, tennis, bocce ball and shuffleboard, as well as a BBQ pavilion, fire pit, and event lawn. In addition, a dedicated onsite Lifestyle Director plans an array of social events for residents.





“Regency at Babcock Ranch offers a unique blend of luxury living and an active lifestyle with our newly opened amenity center,” said Tom Murray, Regional President of Toll Brothers in Florida. “We are thrilled to provide our residents with top-tier amenities that promote a vibrant and engaging community.”

Toll Brothers offers homes available for home shoppers on every timeline, including the option to select a build-to-order home, a quick move-in home, or a home that is move-in ready. Stunning single-family and villa home designs already under construction in Regency at Babcock Ranch include flexible floor plans with 2 to 4 bedrooms, up to 3.5 bathrooms, private 2- to 3-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living features. Homes are priced from the mid-$300,000s.

Toll Brothers customers choosing a build-to-order home will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Regency at Babcock Ranch is nestled within the thriving Babcock Ranch master plan, offering residents access to picturesque walking trails and additional resort-style master plan amenities. The community’s low-maintenance living ensures that lawn care and exterior home upkeep are included, allowing homeowners to fully enjoy their surroundings.

The Toll Brothers Sales Center and model homes are located at 44453 Little Blue Heron Way in Punta Gorda. For more information on Regency at Babcock Ranch and other Toll Brothers communities in Florida, call (844) 551-2787 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

