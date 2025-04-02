Gaming operators reminded of their duty for neutrality and impartiality regarding Legislative Assembly Election

MACAU, April 2 - Concessionaires for operating casino games of chance are required by law to remain neutral and impartial with regard to the Legislative Assembly Election. Employees of those companies also have that responsibility while executing their work duties.

The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election and the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau jointly held a meeting today with representatives of the concessionaires for operating casino games of chance, and of local associations for gaming promoters.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission, Mr Seng Ioi Man, explained to the attendees the provisions in the Legislative Assembly Election Law and the Electoral Affairs Commission’s guidelines concerning the obligation of neutrality and impartiality.

According to Article 72 of the Legislative Assembly Election Law, and in common with public entities, the managing bodies of concessionaires for the operation of casino games of chance – and managing bodies of enterprises, as well as sole traders, associated by contract with commercial operations of games of chance by such a concessionaire – must not directly or indirectly participate in election campaigns. Also, they must not perform any act that results either in any benefit or any harm to a particular candidate list, thereby causing either harm or benefit to other candidate lists.

Employees of the relevant companies must strictly maintain neutrality during the execution of their duties, and are prohibited from posting or displaying any election campaign-related signs, stickers, or other items at the workplace, and from using working hours and workplace space to engage in propaganda or canvassing during the execution of their duties. It should be noted that the definition of workplace also includes staff canteens and rest areas; employees’ breaks and meal times during working hours are also considered as part of the execution of duties, added Mr Seng.

The Electoral Affairs Commission stressed that companies operating casino games of chance must do the necessary work at management level to convey clearly to all employees the explicit message that they must strictly maintain neutrality and impartiality when executing their duties. They should also continuously remind employees to fulfil their obligations to avoid violating the law. Under this premise, if any employee still violates the rules, it is deemed to be their personal act and their personal responsibility. If a company discovers any violation, it should at the earliest opportunity notify either the Electoral Affairs Commission or the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, to enable them promptly to handle the situation.

Speaking in the meeting, representatives of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau pledged the bureau’s full support for the Electoral Affairs Commission’s work. They said the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau would immediately refer to the Electoral Affairs Commission – once discovered or reported – any suspected violations by gaming concessionaires or employees. If any company has any doubts about details regarding the fulfilment of the obligation of neutrality, it can also relay them, via the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, to the Electoral Affairs Commission.

Meeting attendees all stated their organisations will fully comply with the requirements outlined by the Electoral Affairs Commission, remain neutral and impartial with regards to the Legislative Assembly Election, and will continuously remind all employees strictly to abide by the relevant regulations, and will also strengthen supervision in this regard.

In addition, the Electoral Affairs Commission issued a reminder to representatives of gaming concessionaires that management of all departments and related enterprises have the responsibility to allow employees to exercise their right to vote on election day. If a company provides transportation for employees to go to vote, as long as it does not involve election propaganda, it does not violate the law.

However, if the company gives voting instructions to employees, displays election campaign items, or broadcasts campaign slogans during the ride, it would be in violation of the Legislative Assembly Election Law and that would constitute a crime, said Mr Seng.