ReVisionz Strengthens Executive Team to Support Scalable Growth as Market Demand Rises

Kirk Gibson promoted to President to deliver ReVisionz 2030

Calgary, Alberta , April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReVisionz, a leading digital enablement and system integration consulting firm serving asset-intensive industries, is pleased to announce Kirk Gibson’s promotion to President of ReVisionz North America and appointment to the company’s Board of Directors.

As President, Kirk Gibson will oversee the day-to-day operations of ReVisionz North America by focusing on driving organizational efficiency, leading sales and marketing efforts, and developing strategic alliances.



ReVisionz

Additionally, he will collaborate with CEO Garry Gandza to drive ReVisionz 2030, the company's bold vision for the future. While Garry shapes the overarching strategy for long-term success, Kirk will focus on executing this vision to ensure ReVisionz remains at the forefront of an evolving landscape.

Due to rising market demand and continued expansion of solution offerings supporting the Asset Information Lifecycle, this strategic appointment will facilitate ReVisionz’ commitment to scaling its operations, enhancing organizational performance and maintaining focus on delivery excellence.

About ReVisionz 2030

ReVisionz 2030 will drive initiatives that enhance efficiency, embrace emerging technologies and foster a culture of collaboration. By staying ahead of industry trends and championing forward-thinking solutions, Garry and the Board of Directors aim to solidify the company's role as a leader in its field for continued growth and meaningful impact for clients, employees and partners alike.

Garry Gandza stated, “Kirk is known for his ability to translate strategic vision into results. He has played a critical role in shaping ReVisionz’ growth framework and scaling our client delivery model. As we advance ReVisionz 2030, Kirk will be instrumental in executing with discipline and driving results while mentoring future leaders. I look forward to continuing our close partnership as we scale, innovate and drive meaningful progress toward our shared vision.”

Under Kirk’s leadership, ReVisionz will continue strengthening its ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions while fostering a dynamic and forward-thinking organization. His deep industry expertise, combined with a hands-on approach, will ensure that the company remains agile in responding to evolving client needs and market opportunities.

“I’m honored to take on the role of President at such an exciting time for ReVisionz,” said Kirk Gibson. “I’m committed to building on our strong foundation, advancing our strategic priorities and empowering our expert teams to guide successful transformations for our clients. With Garry’s mentorship and the strength of our team, the future is bright.”

About Kirk Gibson

Kirk Gibson brings over 20 years of leadership experience in transformation, operational strategy and client success within asset-intensive industries. His leadership style emphasizes accountability, team development and long-term value creation. He attended Lehigh University for his undergraduate studies and earned an International MBA from the Darla Moore School of Business.

About ReVisionz

Experts Guiding Your Digital Journey: Pioneers in digital transformation programs since 2001, ReVisionz is the premier consulting and technology implementation partner for owner-operators who want to enable an intelligent digital view of physical assets for decision-makers to unlock value and reduce process and regulatory risk.

As the leader in this specialized field, asset owners in process and manufacturing industries trust ReVisionz to guide their digital transformation journey. With insights based on decades of experience developing and implementing digital twin solutions and AIM programs, ReVisionz offers a holistic approach that helps clients reduce their assets’ total cost of ownership by establishing a digitalization roadmap based on business capabilities to meet strategic initiatives.

ReVisionz operates a hybrid workplace with corporate offices in Houston and Calgary. The company works with clients in several process and manufacturing industries, including energy, chemicals, mining, food & beverage and discreet manufacturing.

###

Media Contact

Adam Singfield

Marketing Communications Manager

1-855-444-8184

adam.singfield@revisionz.com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.