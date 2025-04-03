Morrison Marketing and Loesch Studio Score Webby Nomination for Best Sports Website with NOLA Gold Rugby

Vote NOLA GOLD for People's Voice Webby Award - Best Sports Website

To be recognized as a small agency on a global stage like the Webbys alongside some of the biggest names in sports like Caitlin Clark and the Brooklyn Nets is incredibly humbling.” — Grace Morrison, Founder of Morrison Marketing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morrison Marketing and Loesch Studio have been nominated for Best Sports Website and Mobile Site in the 29th Annual Webby Awards for their bold redesign of the NOLA Gold Rugby website — a fan-first digital experience built for one of Major League Rugby’s top teams.Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Amelia Dimoldenberg, Host & Producer of Chicken Shop Date; Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer at Kraft Heinz; Jaime Teevan, Chief Scientist at Microsoft; Shannon Sharpe, NFL Hall of Famer and Host of Club Shay Shay & NightCap; Stephan Pretorius, Chief Technology Officer, WPP; Marine Notté, Head of International TV at Hulu; Cara Cusumano, Festival Director of The Tribeca Film Festival; Deborah Archer, President & CEO of the ACLU; Jay Shetty, Host of On Purpose; Ahmir Thompson (Questlove), DJ and Producer; Gerald Youngblood, Chief Marketing Officer, Lenovo; Bob Carrigan, CEO of Audible; Kimberly E. Paige, EVP & CMO of BET; Katie Couric, Journalist; and Quinta Brunson, Writer, Director, and Actor.This nomination celebrates a full-scale transformation of NOLA Gold’s digital presence — one designed to grow with its passionate New Orleans fanbase. More than just an update, the new site is a mobile-optimized platform that blends dynamic storytelling with intuitive UX/UI, setting a new benchmark for how pro sports teams engage communities online."Nominees like Morrison Marketing are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 13,000 entries we received this year.”“To be recognized on a global stage like the Webbys alongside some of the biggest names in sports like Caitlin Clark and the Brooklyn Nets is incredibly humbling,” said Grace Morrison, Founder of Morrison Marketing. “Our small but mighty team poured everything into this — especially Kiley Loesch Stromberg, whose bold design vision set the tone from day one. We’re honored NOLA Gold Rugby trusted us with this opportunity."This nomination reflects the strength of the team behind the work.Grace Morrison, Founder of Morrison Marketing, served as the Creative Director on the project, leading the overall vision, strategy, and execution from concept to launch. With her deep background in digital marketing, storytelling, and audience strategy, Grace ensured the new NOLA Gold site wasn’t just visually stunning — it was built to connect with fans, grow engagement, and elevate the brand for the long term. Grace holds a BBA in Marketing from Saint Mary's College.At the heart of the design was Kiley Loesch Stromberg, Web Designer, who also led the visual direction and user experience from start to finish. As the founder of Loesch Studios, Kiley brought next-level creative insight to every touchpoint—from UI design to visual storytelling—crafting a site that reflects the vibrant pulse of New Orleans and the passion of NOLA Gold fans, all with an iconic, energetic aesthetic and seamless usability. Kiley holds a BA from McPherson College and an MA in Visual Communication from the Savannah College of Art and Design.Special thanks to Morgan Falcon, Chief Marketing Officer of NOLA Gold Rugby, whose collaboration and strategic input were pivotal. Her tireless dedication to elevating the fan experience helped bring the project to life. Morgan holds a BA in Communications from Louisiana State University.Additional project collaborators include Brylee Brown, Director of Communications; Denton Hunter, Chief Revenue Officer; Adam Bujol, Corporate Partnerships Manager; and Alec Miller, Ticket Sales DirectorVote Now – People’s VoiceAs a nominee, Morrison Marketing is also eligible to win a Webby People’s Voice Award, voted online by fans worldwide. Voting is open through April 17 at vote.webbyawards.com under Best Sports Website.Winners will be announced on April 22, 2025, and honored in a star-studded show at Cipriani Wall Street — where winners will deliver one of The Webby Awards’ iconic 5-Word Speeches. Past 5-Word Speeches include: Kim Kardashian’s “Nude Selfies Till I Die”; Prince’s “Everything You Think is True”; Steve Wilhite’s “It’s Pronounced “Jif” not ‘Gif’; and NASA’s “Houston We Have A Webby”.About NOLA Gold RugbyNOLA Gold Rugby is a proud founding team member of Major League Rugby, representing New Orleans, LA. As one of the league’s professional teams, NOLA Gold continues to inspire fans with world-class rugby. Learn more at nolagoldrugby.com.About Morrison MarketingMorrison Marketing is a digital-first marketing agency that builds brands for the modern age. Founded by Grace Morrison, an award-winning strategist and creative, their work is known for its cultural fluency, bold storytelling, and measurable results. Morrison Marketing brings together big-brand creative thinking with nimble, data-driven execution — helping clients cut through the noise, connect with their audience, and grow. Core Capabilities Include: Digital Strategy & Consulting, Branding & Creative Direction, Web Design & Development, Social Media & Influencer Marketing, Email & SMS Marketing, Paid & Performance Media, and Experiential & Event Marketing. Learn more at morrisonmarketingconsulting.com.About the WebbysKnown as the "Oscars of the Internet", The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video & Film; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Podcasts; AI, Immersive & Games; and Creators. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide last year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and partners of The Webby Awards include Adobe, WP Engine, LinkedIn, Verizon, Meltwater, KPMG, NAACP, Vox Media, The Wall Street Journal, Deadline, AdAge, TechCrunch, The Hollywood Reporter, Film Independent, The Hustle, Series Mania, VidCon, The Podcast Show, Passionfruit, Embedded, Morning Brew, Creator Economy NYC, Creator Spotlight, AIGA, and The Publish Press.

