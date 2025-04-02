Join the Remembering Nicholas Foundation in Bringing Hope to Families Facing Infant Loss

Through financial relief, education, and support, the Remembering Nicholas Foundation ensures that no family has to navigate the unimaginable grief of infant loss alone.

The Remembering Nicholas Foundation calls for individuals and organizations to join it in its mission of supporting families as they experience the overwhelming grief of infant loss. The nonprofit offers hope by providing financial assistance, emotional support, and vital resources.

The foundation was born from a mother’s heartbreak. In August 2020, Racheal Wasniewski gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Nicholas Miles. He was strong and beautiful and brought immense joy to his family, including his older sister, Nora, who instantly adored him. In February 2021, the unthinkable happened. Racheal received a phone call that changed her and her family’s life forever. Nicholas had stopped breathing and was rushed to the hospital. However, by the time Racheal arrived, there was nothing more the doctors could do. Her son was gone.

The result of the investigation came and revealed that Nicholas, swaddled with his arms pinned, had rolled over and suffocated. Knowing that his death was preventable brought more grief. Racheal found herself a new nightmare amid such devastation.

“I just wanted to hold my baby, to keep him with me a little longer,” she says. “I had to choose a funeral home, make arrangements, and deal with the crime lab, all while struggling to understand how my perfectly healthy baby could be taken from me so suddenly. I realized that no parent should ever have to navigate this kind of tragedy alone.”

Racheal channeled her pain into purpose and established the Remembering Nicholas Foundation to provide the support she wished she would’ve had during her darkest days. The organization eases the burden of families who have lost an infant. The financial impact of an unexpected death can be immense, considering hospital bills, funeral expenses, burial costs, and the like. The Remembering Nicholas Foundation covers these, allowing families to focus on their healing.

Besides financial assistance, the foundation provides grief counseling. It partnered with hospitals, funeral homes, and counseling services to ensure families can receive the emotional and mental support they need.

The Remembering Nicholas Foundation is also passionate about education and prevention. Racheal launched the Driving for Change initiative, which offers free CPR and first aid certification for childcare providers. With this, the foundation hopes to prevent other families from experiencing similar losses. The program also provides Owlet Smart Socks, devices that monitor an infant’s oxygen levels and heart rate, to daycare centers that complete the training, delivering added safety for babies in childcare settings.

The foundation has already made a profound difference in the lives of grieving families. Since its establishment, it has provided financial relief for multiple families, ensuring parents can give their children a dignified farewell without stressing about the overwhelming expenses. One parent shares: “The Remembering Nicholas Foundation has been such a blessing to me and my family! We lost our son unexpectedly in September, and they provided the financial help we needed to give our son a proper headstone. I will forever be grateful for everything they have done for us and my sweet baby Jensen.”

The Remembering Nicholas Foundation hosts two major fundraising events annually to sustain and expand its reach. The first one is Driving for Change, a charity golf tournament that raises funds to continue the CPR and first aid training program. The other is Go Blue. It’s an annual event held on Nicholas’ birthday, a celebration of his life and the lives of other angel babies. The event features a memorial display honoring children who have been lost, keeping their memories alive.

The foundation also partners with hospitals and funeral homes to provide Comfort Cradles. These are beautifully decorated boxes accompanied by heartfelt letters and support materials that aim to provide families with a sense of peace during an otherwise chaotic time.

Ultimately, what began as a mother’s unbearable loss has turned into a force for change. The Remembering Nicholas Foundation honors Nicholas’ memory by providing hope, help, and healing to those facing the darkest moments of their lives. It relies entirely on donations to continue its mission. Every contribution, no matter the size, directly supports grieving families, covering funeral expenses, hospital bills, grief counseling, and educational initiatives. Donating means giving families the gift of time to grieve.

