Gift An Author Publishing Founder Shares Her Inspiring Journey of Unlocking the Power of Storytelling

Ghostwriter Kristine Skiff shares the journey that led her from blog writing to forming a non-profit publishing house.

Denton, Texas, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Mighty Josh Meier, written by Kristine Meier Skiff



Established in 2018, Gift An Author Publishing has been on a purpose-filled mission to support authors in bringing their narratives to life through the power of storytelling. It spreads joy through various genres, such as memoirs, children’s books, novels, culinary guides, and self-help books.

Writing is a form of art that can transform generations. Founder Kristine Skiff is an accomplished writer herself, ghostwriting more than 25 books, several of which are bestsellers. With a diverse portfolio encompassing novels, children’s books, articles, and blogs, Skiff aims to provide independent authors with comprehensive publishing services worthy of mammoth traditional publishing houses.

Gift An Author Publishing Founder, Skiff operates with the conviction that everyone has a story about their life that needs to be told. Writing all through her time as a school student, she was first published in a local magazine. She continued her passion, attending university and later building her own family. While navigating the autism diagnosis of each of her five children, Skiff found herself unable to continue her writing career. With the daily demands of navigating the worlds of special education, therapeutics, and family dynamics, she found herself in need of an outlet and adult conversation, creating her blog, Glimpses of Skiff.



As her blog started gaining traction, her audience started encouraging her to write a full-fledged book. However, the timing was not right. Wanting to prioritize childcare, Skiff spent the next two decades focusing on her children’s growth and well-being and becoming an advocate for special education. As her children transitioned into the latter teen phase, one by one, they were diagnosed with serious mental health issues, namely Bipolar and Schizoaffective disorders.

Going through this experience brought Skiff the understanding of how fear of the unknown can envelop mothers and fathers of children needing special attention. She realized the significant impact that proper awareness and knowledge regarding this change would have had on her experience. Gift An Author Publishing Founder Skiff decided to help other struggling parents and caretakers appropriately understand and manage the situation better. Filled with purpose-driven passion, she began advocating for mental healthcare reform.

Coming to a personal breaking point, Skiff worked on processing her own emotions and healing through therapy. This helped her make the decision to go back to her original love for writing. She started working on her own novel, which opened the doors to her successful career as a ghostwriter.

As she began accepting projects, Skiff recognized the pitfalls of walking into the publishing arena ignorant of possible victimization. After being taken advantage of with her initial project, Gift An Author Publishing Founder Skiff sought to understand how the publishing world works. Building a qualified team to bring her books to the standard of excellence she expected, Skiff began working on various books, ultimately writing over 25 to date.

Appreciating the exceptional writing, editing, and formatting of each finished book, Skiff was approached by several offers to work as a ghostwriter, working on the book from start to finish. This birthed her company, Gift An Author Publishing, in 2018. With the assistance of her diverse expert team, Skiff offered interested clients an array of comprehensive services, including ghostwriting, editing, publishing, marketing, and press kits. Clients can also learn how to promote their own books.

Gift An Author Publishing makes sure to support every need authors may have, providing personalized attention, forming engaging websites for promotion, executing social media campaigns, and organizing book signing events. Enunciating the nuances involved, Skiff illustrates, “Writing a book is like pregnancy, publishing like delivery, and marketing like raising a child.”

The unique publishing company offers an assortment of packages for clients to choose from, including digital marketing, traditional marketing to bookstores, and various other services. Skiff emphasizes that Gift An Author Publishing takes pride in preserving the creative freedom of clients, allowing them to retain all rights to the finished book.

As Gift An Author Publishing begins its transition from the for-profit publishing model to opening publishing to those who may not have had the opportunity under more traditional models, they are introducing the Thornfield Publishing House. This will become the white-glove premier publishing services offered by Skiff and her team, maintaining the extraordinary quality of work clients have become accustomed to. Thornfield Publishing House aims to serve different clients and bring their stories to the public in a phenomenal manner.

Radiating passionate interest, Gift An Author Publishing Founder Skiff expounds, “Writing a book is an investment, and every book has a part of yourself embedded into it. It is my honor to listen to people’s stories and craft them into a form that can be received on a wide scale with the admiration and awe that they deserve.”







Media Contact

Name: Zoe Garcia

Email: zgarcia@giftanauthor.com













Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.