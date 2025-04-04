'Take My Hand' Music Video Available Now from Laura Sawosko

"Take My Hand" music video Laura Sawosko

This is about my father. He unfortunately passed away in 2022. I wrote this song to pay tribute to him & shed light on the inevitable but profound role reversal that occurs with aging parents.” — Laura Sawosko

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gifted singer-songwriter, Laura Sawosko , is set to release her highly anticipated sixth album, Not What I Do, April 18, 2025. The album is a reflection of her personal journey and showcases her storytelling process, blending Americana and country influences with unapologetic authenticity.Among the 12 original tracks is the poignant "Take My Hand," a heartfelt tribute to the writer's own father. The official music video for "Take My Hand" is available now.“'Take My Hand' is about my father," Laura says. "He was one of my best friends and unfortunately passed away in 2022. I wrote this song to pay tribute to him and shed light on the inevitable but profound role reversal that occurs with aging parents.”Laura’s music is a reflection of her commitment to honesty, both in her songwriting and in her life. As a founding member of Chicks With Picks in Arizona, Laura is passionate about supporting women in the music industry. She’s also an advocate for the LGBTQ community, with a particular focus on teen suicide prevention, having faced personal struggles with anxiety and panic attacks when coming out. These themes resonate deeply throughout Not What I Do, making the album not just a collection of songs but an anthem for anyone who has ever felt misunderstood.With Not What I Do, Laura takes a leap into a new chapter, using her music to inspire others.Not What I Do - set for release April 18, 2025 - track List:1. You Just Being You2. Biscuits and Gravy3. Rhinestones For Pearls4. Your Little Wings5. Home6. College Days7. Not What I Do8. Take My Hand9. More Than Just A Burger10.This Much11. I Want To Do This Right12. Not Your ReasonAbout Laura SawoskoLaura Sawosko is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter and pianist who has released five albums, including The Songwriters in 2019. With influences from artists like Brandi Carlile, James Taylor, and Lori McKenna, Laura creates deeply personal songs with rich, poetic lyrics and a distinctive Americana sound. Her music has been praised for its vulnerability and raw emotional energy, drawing listeners in with its authenticity and depth.About PLA Media Founded in 1985 by music industry icon Pam Lewis, PLA Media is a Nashville-based award-winning, full-service client-focused boutique public relations and marketing company. PLA has coordinated successful results-oriented campaigns and creative projects, including major label and independent artists, celebrities, best-selling authors, special events, TV and radio hosts, corporations, restaurants, and more. The agency produces strategic, cost-effective, high-profile, local, regional, national, and international coverage, including segments on major networks, cable, print, syndicated, online, and radio outlets.

