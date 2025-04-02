Jeff Corcoran of Unified Maintenance and Construction (UMAC), a Leading Authority in Commercial Construction, Featured in HelloNation for Insights on Cost-Saving Through Quality Materials

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Corcoran, a highly respected expert in commercial construction and maintenance at Unified Maintenance and Construction (UMAC), has been featured in HelloNation magazine for his insights on how investing in quality materials can lead to long-term cost savings. In the article, Building Wisely: When Quality Outweighs Cost , Corcoran shares key strategies on making informed construction decisions that enhance durability, reduce maintenance costs, and improve operational efficiency.

UMAC is recognized as one of the most trusted and reliable commercial construction firms, specializing in high-quality building solutions that stand the test of time. Corcoran’s article highlights that while cutting costs may seem beneficial in the short term, investing in top-tier materials and craftsmanship can lower long-term maintenance expenses by up to 30%. He explains that critical building components, such as roofing and HVAC systems, should always be prioritized for quality to prevent premature failures, unexpected repairs, and escalating operational costs.

He further illustrates how high-quality roofing materials extend a building’s lifespan and enhance energy efficiency, ultimately leading to lower utility expenses. Similarly, choosing energy-efficient HVAC systems may involve a higher upfront investment but results in significant savings over time through reduced maintenance and improved indoor comfort.

Beyond materials, Corcoran underscores the value of working with a skilled and reputable construction team. Attention to detail, expertise, and superior craftsmanship ensure that projects are completed to the highest standards, preventing costly errors and rework.

Corcoran’s feature in HelloNation reinforces the publication’s commitment to highlighting industry leaders who provide actionable, expert-driven insights. His article serves as a valuable resource for business owners and project managers looking to make wise investment decisions in commercial construction.

Read the full feature in HelloNation here .





About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach—blending educational content with promotional storytelling—HelloNation delivers expert-driven content that informs, inspires, and empowers. Covering topics from health and wellness to business innovation, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

