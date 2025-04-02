DOGE Subcommittee Announces Hearing on Reducing Federal Real Estate

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) Chairwoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) today announced the panel will hold a hearing on “Federal Foreclosure: Reducing the Federal Real Estate Portfolio.” The management of federal real property has been on the Government Accountability Office’s (GAO) High-Risk List since 2003, and challenges continue to escalate. During the hearing, subcommittee members will evaluate the federal government’s real estate portfolio, its maintenance and operating costs, and the overall financial burden on taxpayers. They will also review the Trump Administration’s efforts to streamline the federal property footprint and explore additional strategies to ensure responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

“The U.S. federal government has been an irresponsible landlord for decades, squandering tens of billions of taxpayer dollars. It cannot accurately track the properties it owns, including their condition, usage, or financial value, and continues to spend billions annually on vacant buildings. Even during the pandemic, when most federal bureaucrats sat at home, the Biden Administration retained nearly all federal properties and leases while spending millions on new office furnishings for empty buildings. President Trump and his administration are taking decisive action to end this egregious waste of taxpayer dollars. The DOGE Subcommittee will work with this administration to right-size the federal government’s property footprint and ensure it acts as a responsible steward of taxpayer-funded real estate,” said Subcommittee Chairwoman Greene.

WHAT: Hearing on “Federal Foreclosure: Reducing the Federal Real Estate Portfolio”

DATE: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LOCATION: Cohen Building Auditorium, 330 Independence Ave SW, Washington, D.C., 20237 (entrance to the building is on C Street SW)

WITNESSES:

David Marroni, Acting Director, Physical Infrastructure, Government Accountability Office

John Hart, Chief Executive Officer, Open the Books

RSVP: Media must RSVP by Monday, April 7 at 12p ET. Email here to RSVP. Media and the public entering the building will need a valid U.S. passport or driver’s license and will need to be escorted to the auditorium.

WATCH: The hearing will be livestreamed here.