Minister Siviwe Gwarube and MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya handover newly built toilets and announce pit toilet eradication progress, 4 Apr

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms. Siviwe Gwarube and Limpopo Education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya will on Friday 04 April handover newly built toilets as part of continued efforts to ensure that learners and teachers have access to safe and dignified

sanitation in schools.

Minister Gwarube and MEC Lerule-Ramakhanya will monitor and oversee progress at Maguada Primary School in the Vhembe West District while handing over newly built toilets at Ludane Primary School also in Vhembe West.

In conclusion Minister Gwarube will officially announce the Departments progress in the eradication of Pit Latrines across the country. This forms part of the commitment to be on the ground during the final phase of the eradication of pit latrines in schools that remain on the SAFE Initiative backlog list.

Members of the media are invited to attend the School Visits and announcement as follows:

Date: Friday 04 April 2025

Venue: Maguada Primary School, Vuvha Village, Louis Trichard, Limpopo

Time: 08:30

Announcement of departmental progress in eradication of pit latrines

Date: Friday 04 April 2025

Venue: Mavhunga Primary School, Malume, Louis Trichard, Limpopo

Time: 13h00

Enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga

Head of Communication

Cell: 083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa

Media Liaison Officer

E-mail: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala

Media Relations Officer

Cell: 081 758 1546

