Georgia’s foreign agents legislation raises concerns over negative impact on civil society, OSCE human rights office says

WARSAW, 2 April 2025 – Georgia’s new law ‘On the Foreign Agents Registration Act’, requiring all individuals or organisations considered to act in the interest of a foreign entity to register as foreign agents, due for example to foreign funding, and imposing sanctions for lack of compliance, adds to concerns over other legislation adopted recently and the law’s negative impact on civil society, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said today.

“This law profoundly impacts the work of civil society and all those working to defend human rights,” said ODIHR Director Maria Telalian. “Civil society is vital to all democracies, and any new requirements should enhance their important work in line with international standards rather than imposing limitations.”

The newly adopted law aims to replace the ‘Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence’ passed last year, amid concerns that it will hinder the rights to freedom of association, peaceful assembly, and expression. The law, along with other recent legislative initiatives, could further curtail the activities of civil society organizations and human rights defenders by removing the safeguards needed for them to carry out their work.

As ODIHR noted in a legal analysis last year, the US Foreign Agents Registration Act on which Georgia’s new law is modelled has legal safeguards that prevent the labelling of civil society as a tool of foreign influence simply for receiving funding from abroad. Instead, it seeks to ensure that private companies or non-profits taking part in advocacy or lobbying efforts on behalf of a foreign power register with the authorities, and that this information is made publicly available. Importing legislation from one country to another should always be approached with caution and needs to be considered in the context of the broader national institutional and legal framework.

ODIHR calls on the Georgian authorities to reconsider implementation of this legislative initiative and reiterates the need for careful reassessment of the law. The Office stands ready to assist in improving Georgia’s legislative framework in this area through legal reviews and other forms of advice based on its longstanding expertise.

All the OSCE’s participating states have committed to upholding the rights to freedom of assembly, association and expression both in law and practice. They have also recognised the importance of civil society for promoting human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. While the regulation of lobbying activities is an important tool to ensure the transparency and integrity of public decision-making and prevent corruption, it must respect these rights and not infringe on political and public participation.