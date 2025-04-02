2025 Oncology Nurse Advisor Summit Celebrates 10 Years of Education and Commitment to the Oncology Nursing Community

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marking a decade of excellence, the 10th Annual Oncology Nurse Advisor (ONA) Summit delivered cutting-edge education and practical strategies to empower its dedicated community of oncology nurses in all roles. This year’s live virtual conference held March 21-22, reinforced its role as a premier educational event with 1,700+ attendees.

Themed "Driving Change Through Innovation and Collaboration," the Summit delivered two days of real-world experiences, bringing state-of-the-science practice strategies to oncology nurses through dynamic and interactive presentations. Presented by Oncology Nurse Advisor, the Haymarket Medical Network (HMN) resource for the oncology nursing community, the Summit was accredited by Haymarket Medical Education (HME) in joint providership with the National Association for Continuing Education (NACE) and in association with Fox Chase Cancer Center. Attendees engaged in real-world discussions led by expert faculty and earned up to 12 ANCC or AANP contact hours, including 8.25 pharmacology hours.

The 2025 program featured sessions on topics including Multiple Myeloma and B-cell Lymphomas, BTK Inhibitor Therapies, CAR T-cell Therapies, MF/MDS and Health Equity, and more. These sessions provided practical skills that could be immediately applied in oncology nursing practice.

“Reaching the 10-year milestone is a testament to the Summit’s lasting impact and relevance as an essential educational event for the oncology nursing community,” said Jim Burke, Chief Medical Education & Innovation Officer, Haymarket Medical Education. “By continuously evolving to meet the needs of oncology nurses, we remain committed to delivering education that inspires practice change and elevates patient care.”

Expert advisors for the Summit included:

Anna Liza Rodriguez, MSN, MHA, RN, OCN®, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Officer, Vice President of Nursing and Patient Care Services, TUHS Nursing Practice and Research, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA

Jean Sellers, RN, MSN, Executive Director, North Carolina Oncology Navigator Association, Chapel Hill, NC

The ONA Summit was supported in part by educational grants from AbbVie, Inc., BeiGene USA, Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Janssen Biotech, Inc., administered by Janssen Scientific Affairs, LLC, Merck & Co., Inc., and Sumitomo Pharma America. Featured Presentation Theaters were sponsored by Bristol Myers Squibb and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

The success of this year’s Summit was underscored by exceptional attendee feedback. One highlight from our evaluation survey shows that 99% of participants described their experience as “Very Good” or “Excellent,” and also indicated they would highly recommend it to their colleagues. This is a clear reflection of our ability to deliver top-tier education and engage the right audience, which reinforces our dedication to creating impactful, engaging learning experiences that resonate with our audiences.

To ensure ongoing accessibility, select sessions will be available as on-demand learning on myCME, HMN’s leading global medical education distribution platform. This initiative extends the reach of the Summit, allowing even more oncology nurses to access valuable insights and CE credits at their convenience.

Creation of the virtual environment and production of the Summit was provided by Haymarket Medical Education’s sister organization, National Association for Continuing Education (NACE) Studios, located in Sunrise, Florida.

About the Oncology Nurse Advisor, Haymarket Medical Network, myCME, and Haymarket Medical Education

The Haymarket Medical Network delivers the latest news, in-depth features, clinical tools, and drug information across more than 20 unique brands, and multiple formats (digital, app, print, live events, and more), including Oncology Nurse Advisor, which offers clinical updates and evidence-based guidance to the oncology nurse community online. Recognized as a global leader of continuing medical education (CME), myCME provides healthcare professionals with relevant, engaging, and actionable education developed in collaboration with Haymarket Medical Education (HME), prominent academic institutions, medical societies/associations, and other quality accredited providers. HME is Jointly Accredited to provide accredited continuing education to interprofessional learners, including healthcare professionals in medicine, nursing, pharmacy, physician assistants, and psychology.

To learn more, visit Haymarket Medical Network, Oncology Nurse Advisor, myCME.com Haymarket Medical Education, National Association of Continuing Education

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.