Sienna Announces First Quarter 2025 Results Release Date and Conference Call

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) announced that it will report its 2025 first quarter results after market close on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Hung, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Investments, will host a conference call for the investment community the following day, Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The toll-free dial-in number for participants is 1-800-715-9871, conference ID: 3491023. A webcast of the call will be accessible via Sienna's website. The webcast of the call will be available for replay until May 6, 2026 and archived on Sienna's website.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 13,500 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.



For further information, please contact:

Nancy Webb

Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Marketing

(905) 477-4006 extension 3030

nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.