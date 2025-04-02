Joe White Joins SuccessBooks® to Co-Author “The Leadership Playbook” with Jack Canfield

Joe White

TORONTO, ONTARIO , CANADA, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of “The Leadership Playbook”. Joe joins an elite circle of co-authors, alongside legendary Jack Canfield, contributing to this powerful and life-changing publication.



"The Leadership Playbook” will be a powerful guide for those looking to elevate their leadership skills and make a lasting impact. Scheduled to release in summer of 2025.



About Joe White:

Joe White, a best-selling author and visionary leader, has spent 35 years empowering entrepreneurs in the financial services industry. As the founder, president, and CEO of the real estate and mortgage institute of Canada (remic), he has played a pivotal role in shaping industry standards since 2008. Previously, he led Ontario’s largest mortgage broker program, further solidifying his expertise in education and training.



With over 60,000 copies of his books sold worldwide, Joe has helped countless aspiring business leaders unlock their potential. His contributions were recognized in 2019 with his induction into the Canadian mortgage hall of fame. He also founded amipros and the fraud prevention centre of Canada (fpcc), demonstrating his commitment to industry integrity and fraud prevention.



In 2024, Joe launched the “The Billion Dollar Podcast”, sharing strategies that help individuals achieve success across industries. Based in the greater Toronto area, he remains dedicated to driving progress in the financial sector. He is available for inquiries at joe.white@remic.ca.



SuccessBooks® is excited to welcome Joe White as a co-author of “The Leadership Playbook”. Stay tuned for the release of this game-changing book, where Joe, alongside Jack Canfield and other visionary contributors, will share invaluable wisdom to empower readers on their journey to success.

