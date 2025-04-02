Challenge assumptions and take action at DemocracyXChange Summit with over 50 presenters, including On Freedom writer Timothy Synder, sociologist and author Musa al-Gharbi, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, and Choir! Choir! Choir!

TORONTO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against the backdrop of tariff threats and annexation and an upcoming federal election, DemocracyXChange (DXC), Canada’s premier democracy summit, is bringing together people from the public, private and non-profit sectors to take positive action and strengthen our democracy.

Co-presented by OCAD University, the Dais at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), and the Open Democracy Project, the sixth edition of DXC takes place from April 3 to 5 in Toronto at multiple locations, including OCAD U, TMU and the Toronto Reference Library.

Workshops, panel discussions, keynote speakers and a special Sing for Democracy experience with Choir! Choir! Choir! will address the summit’s theme, Challenge assumptions, spark action, examining pressing issues such as growing economic and social inequality, polarization in media and mistrust in public institutions.

KEY FEATURES

Historian and award-winning author Timothy Snyder discusses his new book On Freedom.

Sociologist and author Musa al-Gharbi speaks about rethinking divisions in our society.

Pollsters Shachi Kurl and Andrew Parkin discuss the challenges capturing the true pulse of public opinion.

An art exhibition highlights the creator's unique role in civil discourse and explores art’s unparalleled ability to reveal alternative perspectives. The exhibition includes Counterbalance, presented in partnership with OCAD University and the Delegation of the European Union to Canada.

Generation Bold: Emerging Leaders workshop equips students and early career professionals with the skills, confidence and networks to drive meaningful impact in their communities.

Sing for Democracy with Choir! Choir! Choir! teaches us how to work together to create a collective experience.

Ticket sales and the full summit schedule is available at democracyxchange.org.

QUOTES

“DemocracyXChange is an essential gathering in these times of division and uncertainty. It’s not just about discussing the future of democracy—it’s about taking action. By bringing together diverse voices and real solutions, we’re reaffirming our shared responsibility to protect the systems that hold our society together. We must leave here not only with ideas, but with the resolve to make a tangible difference in the lives of Canadians,” says André Côté, Acting Executive Director of the Dais at TMU.

“Now more than ever, we need civic engagement and concrete action to protect democracy, not only here in Canada as we face threats to our economy and sovereignty, but around the world,” says OCAD University President and Vice-Chancellor Ana Serrano.

“In a moment marked by polarization, misinformation, and threats to democratic norms, DemocracyXChange offers Canadians a powerful opportunity to reconnect, reflect and recommit to democracy. This gathering goes beyond conversations—it challenges us all to confront assumptions and inspire meaningful action. Democracy thrives when diverse voices unite to build resilience, uphold democratic values, and create a shared vision for the future. Through collaborative efforts, we can ensure democracy remains vibrant and inclusive, both here at home and globally,” says Chris Cowperthwaite, President, Open Democracy Project

ABOUT THE CO-PRESENTERS

OCAD University (OCAD U), located in downtown Toronto, is Canada’s largest and oldest art and design university. It is a world-famous hub for art, design, digital media, research, innovation and creativity. Students benefit from hands-on studio learning and have access to state-of-the-art shops and studios for both traditional and digital creation. Alongside a diverse and supportive team of instructors and peers, students gain employable skills. Graduates work in different sectors such as urban planning, environmental design, gaming, film, animation, publishing, illustration, graphic design, visual arts and arts administration.

The Dais is a public policy and leadership think tank at Toronto Metropolitan University, working at the intersection of technology, education and democracy to build shared prosperity and citizenship for Canada.

Open Democracy Project is working to strengthen and evolve the practice of democracy in Canada through contributing to the growth of Canada’s democracy sector. It is a not-for-profit incorporated in Canada and governed by a volunteer Board of Directors. Open Democracy Project’s goal is to foster collaborative and sustainable multi-stakeholder programs that convene, connect and share knowledge to build democratic resilience and protect democratic values.

