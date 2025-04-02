El Septimo Unveils Three $25 Million Faberge Egg Cigar Humidors at PCA, Redefining Global Luxury Market

Los Angeles, CA, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In commemoration of its 20th anniversary, El Septimo proudly announces the unveiling of three extraordinary Fabergé Egg Cigar Humidors commissioned by CEO Zaya Younan. These unparalleled masterpieces are the culmination of a global collaboration among 48 artisans from five countries, who dedicated a staggering 37,000 hours to transform visionary concepts into three magnificent works of art. Each humidor is crafted from 18-karat solid gold, weighing 120 pounds, and is encrusted with over 1,500 carats of precious stones—including over 900 carats of VSS-quality diamonds sourced from Africa and an additional 560 carats of exquisite emeralds, sapphires, and rubies. Each of these exceptional humidors is priced at $25 million.

"From the inception of the project, our mission was to create a masterpiece that not only touches the soul but also serves as an inspiration for all who behold its perfection. It took us two years to design these eggs and another two years to construct only three,” says CEO Zaya Younan. “Our vision was to create a creation that inspires everyone—an icon of artistic excellence and innovation. When our customers indulge in an El Septimo cigar—an experience that lasts anywhere from one to several hours—they are enveloped in a legacy of history, creativity, and boundless luxury. If we dedicated 37,000 work hours to these humidors, just imagine the devotion behind crafting the world’s most perfect cigars,” says Zaya Younan.

These three Fabergé Egg Cigar Humidors embody distinct facets of the El Septimo legacy. The first, known as the Mother Humidor, is dedicated to the Zaya Collection and draws inspiration from the timeless grandeur of Saint Peter’s Basilica. The second, the Emperor Collection, pays homage to the regal splendor of Queen Sheba, while the third stands as a tribute to the ancient kingdom of Assyrian and its illustrious emperor, Ashurbanipal. The craftsmanship and design of these luxury masterpieces create an indelible image that lingers forever, solidifying El Septimo’s reputation as the creator of not only the world’s finest premium cigars but also some of the most exceptional luxury products on the planet.

El Septimo is renowned worldwide—not only for crafting the most famous premium cigars but also for producing exquisite wines in Bordeaux Saint Emillion France, celebrated Cognac and Vodka all made in French distillery and creating some of the world’s most exclusive cigar lounges globally. With creations available in 50 countries and 980 cities, El Septimo's commitment to innovation and quality resonates on a global scale, ensuring that every El Septimo product is synonymous with perfection and sophistication.

This groundbreaking project is a testament to the strength and capability of the El Septimo family, showcasing our relentless drive to redefine luxury. As El Septimo continues to push the boundaries of artistic craftsmanship, its future endeavors—set to be unveiled in 2026—promise to break new ground in creative excellence. Every time someone experiences an El Septimo cigar, they are not only savoring an exceptional flavor but also partaking in a legacy of visionary artistry and unrivaled luxury.

About El Septimo:

El Septimo is the world’s premier luxury cigar company, where every creation is transformed into a timeless masterpiece. Our legacy spans beyond premium cigars to include exquisite wines, distinguished cognac and vodka, and exclusive cigar ranches that define luxury living. With a presence in 50 countries and 980 cities, El Septimo continues to set new benchmarks in innovation, design, and quality, ensuring that every product embodies the very best in artistic excellence and sophistication.

Attachments

Alexandra Younan El Septimo Geneva 8187039600 AYounan@younancompany.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.