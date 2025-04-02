Mvix Unveils Enterprise EMS Integration to Revolutionize Hospitality Event and Space Bookings

Mvix Enhances Hospitality Solutions with New Enterprise EMS Integration

Sterling, Va, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mvix, a leader in enterprise-grade digital signage solutions, has announced the launch of its latest integration with Delphi, a state-of-the-art event management system. This native integration will enable hotels, resorts, and event venues to seamlessly display real-time availability for event spaces, meeting rooms, banquet halls, and conference centers through digital signage screens across the facility. This strategic move is set to transform the way hospitality venues manage event and space bookings, offering a seamless and efficient solution for enhancing guest experiences.





With a strong presence in the digital signage industry since 2005, Mvix continues to innovate by providing scalable display solutions that cater to various sectors, including hospitality, healthcare, corporate, government and education. The new integration with Delphi EMS underscores Mvix's commitment to leveraging technology to improve communication and engagement within the hospitality industry.

The integration allows hospitality venues to automate their event and space booking processes, reducing manual intervention and minimizing errors. By connecting digital signage displays with Delphi EMS, venues can now display real-time booking information, event schedules, and room availability, enhancing operational efficiency and guest satisfaction.

Mike Kilian, Executive VP of Mvix, expressed his enthusiasm for the new integration, stating,

"The integration of Delphi EMS with our digital signage solutions marks a significant milestone in our journey to enhance the hospitality industry's operational capabilities. By streamlining event and space bookings, we are empowering venues to deliver exceptional guest experiences while optimizing their resources."

This integration is particularly beneficial for large hotels, conference centers, banquet halls, churches and event venues that require dynamic and up-to-date information displays. By utilizing its sophisticated cloud-centric, content management Mvix ensures that the information displayed is always current, providing guests with accurate and timely details about their events and bookings.

Furthermore, the user-friendly interface of Mvix's digital signage solutions makes it easy for venue staff to manage and update content, ensuring that all information is relevant and engaging. This not only enhances the guest experience but also strengthens the venue's brand image by showcasing its commitment to innovation and customer service.

This end-to-end EMS integration is now available for facilities using Delphi EMS, and looking to enhance their event and space booking strategy with digital signage.

As Mvix continues to expand its offerings, this enterprise integration represents a significant step forward in its mission to provide cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the hospitality industry.

About Mvix

Mvix has been a leading provider of enterprise-grade digital signage solutions since 2005, delivering innovative and scalable display solutions to businesses across multiple industries, including hospitality, healthcare, corporate, and education. With a focus on automation, cloud-based technology, and user-friendly interfaces, Mvix helps organizations enhance communication, engagement, and branding. For more information, visit: www.mvix.com





