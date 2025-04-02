PopUp Bagels Expands into California with New Franchise Partnerships in Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego

Company to Open 35 Locations Across Southern California Over the Next Several Years





LOS ANGELES and SAN DIEGO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PopUp Bagels, the fast-growing “Not Famous but Known” bagel brand, is expanding its presence in California through new franchisee partnerships in Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego. The company has signed agreements with James Marzouk of Sweetzer Capital to open 25 locations in Los Angeles and Orange County and with Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall, The Bagel Boyz, to open 10 locations in San Diego County over the next several years.

PopUp Bagels strategically selects locations in high-traffic, energetic urban and suburban communities. Our retail spaces typically span 1,100 square feet, focusing on areas with vibrant atmospheres and strong foot traffic. By positioning ourselves in dynamic neighborhoods, we ensure the brand resonates with locals and visitors alike, creating a welcoming space for everyone to enjoy our signature Grip, Rip and Dip bagels.

"California has always been a key market in our growth strategy, and we’re excited to partner with Sweetzer Capital and The Bagel Boyz, who are deeply ingrained in their local communities,” said Tory Bartlett, CEO of PopUp Bagels. “These partnerships are an important step as we expand our footprint, and we look forward to working with landlords who share our vision to bring fresh, hot, whole bagels to new fans across the state."

“PopUp Bagels represents the kind of brand you bet big on - authentic, enticing, and culturally magnetic. As an LA native, there’s something deeply meaningful about introducing a concept that has redefined the New York bagel scene to a market as vibrant and refined as ours,” said James Marzouk, Co-Founder and Principal of the Sweetzer team. “We’re hyper-focused on targeting locations that enhance the brand’s momentum and deliver the volume and vibe that have defined its presence in New York. We’re looking to plant roots in communities that want to be a part of the story - this is just the start.”

“PopUp Bagels is everything we love in a brand, and we’re excited to bring that energy to San Diego. Known for its hot NYC bagels, crave-worthy schmears, and buzz-worthy marketing — PopUp is going to thrive in America’s Finest City,” said Paul Goodman, Co-Founder and President of The Bagel Boyz. “Whether grabbing a dozen to share with neighbors or bringing a few bagels to the beach with friends, PopUp Bagels is here to fuel connections and create moments that bring communities together.”

Adding these new franchise partnerships further strengthens PopUp Bagels’ position in the bagel industry, bringing our infamous Grip, Rip and Dip bagels to communities nationwide. The brand’s commitment to serving high-quality, freshly baked bagels and its unique weekly schmear offerings continue to generate excitement and loyalty among bagel enthusiasts everywhere.

PopUp Bagels' expansion continues its mission of a broader national journey. Soon, PopUp Bagels will be available in cities across the U.S., making their distinct, hot-from-the-oven bagels available to more communities.

ABOUT POPUP BAGELS

At PopUp Bagels, our mission is fueled by passion and dedication: to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, using the essence of simplicity - crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, and an ideal proportion of seeds. Every bagel is a product of precision, from the high-quality ingredients in our dough to the meticulous proofing process and expert bake that achieves the perfect texture and flavor. Our commitment to quality goes beyond the bagel itself - innovating with top brands, chefs, and tastemakers to create epic schmears that elevate the cream cheese experience with bold, unexpected flavors.

What started as a local sensation founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, CT, has quickly grown into a celebrated name. It has earned acclaim from bagel lovers and industry experts alike and has led to a nationwide expansion. No sandwiches here - we serve our bagels fresh from the oven, hot and whole, to Grip, Rip and Dip. Loyal fans enjoy our bagels right from the bag, or they can be taken home or to the park to enjoy in endless ways. Follow our story on Instagram or our website , and come try for yourself how every bagel crafted is a testament to our commitment to perfection.

ABOUT

ABOUT SWEETZER CAPITAL

Sweetzer Capital is a next-generation hospitality group and investor focused on scaling best-in-class consumer brands. Led by a young, ambitious team with deep experience across real estate, operations, and brand strategy, Sweetzer brings a hands-on, founder-led approach to growth.

With a focus on high-impact, culturally resonant concepts, Sweetzer operates at the intersection of branding and consumer experience—ensuring every brand they partner with doesn’t just scale, it leads. Real Estate contact: Aaron@sweetzercapital.com

ABOUT THE BAGEL BOYZ

The Bagel Boyz was founded by Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Two dynamic entrepreneurs known for their high-quality products, influential marketing, and community engagement. They are committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and integrity in all aspects of their operations.

Their focus on providing the best products, paired with buzz-worthy marketing, enables them to deliver exceptional service, memorable experiences, and moments worth sharing. Real Estate contact: Paul@sdbagelboyz.com

