Cotton Creek Capital Announces the Sale of Bobcat Power

AUSTIN, Texas, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cotton Creek Capital (“Cotton Creek”) is pleased to announce the sale of Bobcat Power, LLC (“Bobcat” or the “Company”), a provider of integrated substation services to power utilities and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (“EPC”) firms, to Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC. Headquartered in Waco, Texas with additional locations throughout the South, Bobcat has grown into one of the largest dedicated providers of turnkey infrastructure services in the southern United States.

Under Cotton Creek’s ownership, Bobcat made substantial progress expanding its operational footprint and service offerings across the South while maintaining its world class track record of safety, reliability, and quality. Execution of Bobcat’s strategic and capacity expansion initiatives, supported by a unique turnkey model, has provided tremendous growth as Bobcat more than doubled during Cotton Creek’s ownership.

“With the help of Cotton Creek’s active ownership approach, Bobcat has been able to rapidly scale and diversify its customer base without compromising our 20-year history of safe and reliable substation services. As a result, Bobcat is well prepared for the next phase of its growth, and we look forward to continued expansion.” said Scott Yocham, CEO of Bobcat.

Antonio DiGesualdo, Managing Partner of Cotton Creek Capital, added, “We have been focused on infrastructure services for the past two decades, and the Bobcat partnership is consistent with our prior experiences. The Company’s operational rigor and commitment to field operations and safety provided the foundation for rapid growth. We were fortunate to have been a part of Bobcat’s history.”

Added Josh Gault, Partner of Cotton Creek Capital, “Bobcat’s dedicated, turnkey service model, coupled with a deep bench of skilled operators, provided an ideal partnership opportunity for our infrastructure services practice. We are grateful to have partnered with Scott and the team and look forward to Bobcat’s continued success.”

Perkins Coie LLP served as legal advisor to the Company on the transaction.

About Bobcat

Founded in 2007 in Waco, Texas, Bobcat is a provider of turnkey substation development, repair and maintenance services, as well as specialty transmission line services. Bobcat is unique in its ability to offer a comprehensive solution for all components of substation development and maintenance. Bobcat’s customers include the largest utilities and EPC firms throughout the South. For more information, visit Bobcat’s website at www.bobcat-power.com.

About Cotton Creek Capital

Based in Austin, Texas, Cotton Creek Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies in the infrastructure services, specialty chemical, food and beverage, building products, and industrial services sectors. The Firm targets businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $15 million, investing in situations ranging from buyouts, recapitalizations, buy-and-builds to corporate divestitures. Cotton Creek Capital partners with exceptional management teams, collaborating to develop a focused vision and execution plan based on company-specific objectives. Cotton Creek Capital’s senior investment professionals have extensive experience investing in privately held businesses with an active approach that enables Cotton Creek Capital to work in concert with management teams to build market-leading businesses. For further information, visit Cotton Creek's website at www.cottoncreekcapital.com.

