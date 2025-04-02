Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault / Possession of Stolen Property - Felony

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3002151

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 04/02/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Clark Rd, East Montpelier

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property / Domestic assault

ACCUSED: Nathaniel Cliche

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

VICTIM of Stolen Property : Karl Bissex

AGE: 75

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

*the Vermont State Police does not release the information of victims of Domestic Assault*

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance involving Nathaniel Cliche. While at the scene, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks found a stolen camper belonging to Karl Bissex. Cliche was found shortly after and placed under arrest for possession of stolen property. Cliche was brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/02/2025 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A