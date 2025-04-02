Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault / Possession of Stolen Property - Felony
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3002151
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/02/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Clark Rd, East Montpelier
VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property / Domestic assault
ACCUSED: Nathaniel Cliche
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT
VICTIM of Stolen Property : Karl Bissex
AGE: 75
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
*the Vermont State Police does not release the information of victims of Domestic Assault*
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance involving Nathaniel Cliche. While at the scene, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks found a stolen camper belonging to Karl Bissex. Cliche was found shortly after and placed under arrest for possession of stolen property. Cliche was brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/02/2025 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.