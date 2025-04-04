ActiveOps and GB7s support The Atlas Foundation – Mixed Ability Rugby with TRY For Good at the HSBC SVNS SINGAPORE 2025

ActiveOps to make a donation to the Mixed Ability Rugby program for every try scored by GB7s throughout the HSBC SVNS SINGAPORE tournament.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ActiveOps , a leader in AI-powered Decision Intelligence software and the Official Analytics Partner of the Great Britain Men’s & Women’s Rugby Sevens (GB7s), has today announced an initiative to support The Anita, Alex & Annabel Nicholson Memorial Fund @ The Atlas Foundation – Mixed Ability Rugby (MAR) program. The Mixed Ability Rugby program brings together students from all backgrounds on the rugby field, forming unbreakable bonds, creating laughter, fun and teamwork. This is an inclusive sports opportunity that goes far beyond the rugby pitch.ActiveOps’ initiative, entitled ‘ActiveOps TRY For Good’, will see ActiveOps donate 180 Singapore Dollars to the Mixed Ability Rugby program for every try scored by the GB7s Men’s and Women’s teams throughout the tournament in Singapore. As well as this, the GB7s teams met, played and trained with some of the players involved in Mixed Ability Rubby program ahead of the tournament.Rosie Chong, Asia Regional co-ordinator for The Anita, Alex & Annabel Nicholson Memorial Fund said: “Mixed Ability Rugby celebrates diversity and inclusion, truly breaking down barriers. Rugby is a sport that’s for everybody. That sense of belonging is so critical to youth who may otherwise feel alone, isolated or excluded. And it’s a belonging that lasts a lifetime – rugby connects people around the world. The ActiveOps TRY for Good initiative with the GB7s teams enables an amazing experience and their donation will allow us to increase and enhance our rugby resources for this program in Singapore.”Emma Salthouse, Group CFO at ActiveOps, said: “We are thrilled be here in Singapore today to not only support GB7s this weekend but to support to the Mixed Ability Rugby program, meet members of the British High Commission and Colonel Eddie Maskell-Pedersen, Defence Advisor to Singapore. The whole company is proud to be involved in Rugby Sevens, to show the importance of data and analytics in the sport. But more than this, through the ActiveOps TRY For Good initiative, we want to ensure that sport is for everyone, no matter your background, age, gender, ethnicity or level of ability.”Sean Lamont, Great Britain Men’s & Women’s Rugby Sevens (GB7s) Team Manager added: “We are delighted to support this great ActiveOps initiative ahead of the Singapore 7s. To meet and engage with the players involved in the Mixed Ability Rugby program was truly a wonderful and inspiring experience. The ActiveOps TRY For Good initiative further fuels our players drive to score as many tries as possible this weekend.”The ActiveOps TRY For Good initiative has supported local charities in across all rounds of the HSBC SVNS Series in 2024/25: Dubai, Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver, Hong Kong – with Singapore this weekend and Los Angeles in May. For more information, please see activeops.com

TRY For Good

