Polyrizon Engages Leading Branding Firm for Strategic Brand Development

Raanana, Israel, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyrizon Ltd. (Nasdaq: PLRZ), a biotech company specializing in innovative intranasal hydrogels, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a globally recognized branding and trademark consultancy firm, renowned for working with leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies worldwide.

Under this collaboration, the firm will develop a strategic brand name and identity for Polyrizon’s proprietary Capture and Contain™ (C&C) hydrogel technology, an innovative intranasal spray formulation designed to create a protective biological barrier against allergens and viruses. This initiative marks a crucial step forward in Polyrizon's pathway to commercialize its technology and effectively communicate its unique benefits to the market.

The scope of the engagement will encompass comprehensive trademark screening and linguistic evaluations across the U.S. and European markets, ensuring optimal brand viability and compliance with global regulatory requirements.

Polyrizon anticipates completing the brand development process in alignment with its ongoing clinical and regulatory milestones.

About Polyrizon Ltd.

Polyrizon is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of innovative medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays, which form a thin hydrogel-based shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity that can provide a barrier against viruses and allergens from contacting the nasal epithelial tissue. Polyrizon’s proprietary Capture and Contain TM, or C&C, hydrogel technology, comprised of a mixture of naturally occurring building blocks, is delivered in the form of nasal sprays, and potentially functions as a “biological mask” with a thin shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity. Polyrizon are further developing certain aspects of our C&C hydrogel technology such as the bioadhesion and prolonged retention at the nasal deposition site for intranasal delivery of drugs. Polyrizon refers to its additional technology, which is in an earlier stage of pre-clinical development, that is focused on nasal delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, as Trap and Target ™, or T&T. For more information, please visit https://polyrizon-biotech.com.

