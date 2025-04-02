Hydreight Technologies Named One of the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies by Financial Times

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NURS) (OTCQB: HYDTF) (FSE: SO6), a fast-growing digital health platform transforming mobile and telehealth services in the U.S., has been named to the Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2025. This prestigious award is presented by the Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on April 2nd, 2025, and can be viewed on the FT.com website.

The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2025 ranking identifies companies with the strongest revenue growth between the years 2020 and 2023. The creation of the ranking was based on the following criteria:

Revenue of at least US $100,000 generated in 2020

Revenue of at least US $1.5M generated in 2023

The company is independent (the company is not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind)

The company is headquartered in one of 20 American countries

Revenue growth was primarily organic between 2020 and 2023



This recognition further validates Hydreight’s strong performance and execution. In just five years, Hydreight has scaled revenue from $400K to nearly $24M—a 2,400% increase—while maintaining positive Adjusted EBITDA. Ranked 56th on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ and 9th in Canada.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

The Company is expanding into high-growth sectors like GLP-1 weight-loss medications, anti-aging therapies, IV wellness, at-home testing, and chronic care management—positioning itself at the forefront of the direct-to-consumer telehealth movement. With plans to launch new offerings, scale M&A, and further expand its national footprint in 2025, Hydreight continues to build on its momentum and long-term value creation for investors.

“Being recognized by the Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the incredible work our team has done over the past few years,” said Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight Technologies Inc. “This achievement reinforces the strength of our business model, the growing demand for direct-to-consumer healthcare, and our commitment to making healthcare more accessible, scalable, and patient-centered across the U.S.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shane Madden

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc Ranked Number 56 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Hydreight Technologies Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

Hydreight Recognized by the Financial Times as One of the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2025

Contact

Email: ir@hydreight.com ; Telephone: 1 (702) 970-8112

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc is building one of the largest mobile clinic network in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of over 3000 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

About VSDHOne - Direct to Consumer Platform

Developed in partnership with Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6), Hydreight Technologies launched the VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One) platform. VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the online healthcare space compliantly. This platform will help all businesses to launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states. Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s (semaglutide, tirzepatide), peptides, personalized healthcare treatments, sermorelin, testosterone replacement therapy (“TRT”), hair loss, skincare, sexual health and more. Hydreight invested in technology, legal and infrastructure to launch this platform. The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, path to profitability, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “projecting”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding expectations for the Company's growth, Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and other approvals with respect to the business operated by the Company and/or the potential impact of the listing of the Company’s shares on the TSXV on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time as a result of being a publicly listed entity. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.