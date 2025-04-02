Crowd Street Introduces Inaugural Member Council with a Focus on User Experience

Comprised of Crowd Street’s most engaged members, the council will enable Crowd Street to deliver a user experience rooted in transparency, collaboration and innovation

NEW YORK, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowd Street, the direct-access private market investment platform dedicated to helping members reach their financial ambitions, today announced the launch of its inaugural Crowd Street Member Council. The council, comprised of 15 of Crowd Street’s most engaged users, will build a stronger partnership between Crowd Street and its members.

The member council is an open forum to discuss insights, ideas and feedback that will ensure member experience remains at the forefront of Crowd Street’s mission. Crowd Street will host council events to collect valuable feedback, encourage individuals to expand their own personal networks and foster new relationships with other Crowd Street members. Most importantly, the collaborative approach encourages transparency, fosters innovation and helps affirm that every step Crowd Street takes is aligned with the needs and expectations of its members.

"Private market investing has traditionally been out of reach for many investors, but Crowd Street is connecting members to alternative investment opportunities you can’t find elsewhere,” said Ken Maher, a member for 6 years. “The new member council gives me the opportunity to share my voice and shape the future of the platform, as the company seeks to provide investors with access to the right tools, resources and an elevated experience to enable them to pursue their financial goals.”

The Crowd Street Member Council will meet quarterly, with one in-person meeting each year. The inaugural meeting will take place on April 3, coinciding with the opening of Crowd Street’s new headquarters in the heart of New York City. Meetings will focus on strategic planning for the future of the platform, technology enhancements and new product and feature updates. The company will also invite outside experts such as Crowd Street partners, investment sponsors and other market stakeholders to speak at the member council meetings.

“Due to the long-term nature of our investments, building strong relationships with our members is paramount and an absolute priority,” said John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street. “The introduction of the member council is a natural step as we scale our growth, in order to strengthen communication and gather valuable user feedback from our most engaged members. We have ambitious plans for the platform to expand beyond commercial real estate into other asset classes, and having our members be part of these strategic conversations will be essential for our success.”

“I’m excited about the Crowd Street vision moving forward and believe the diversification of its platform will add value for members,” said Randy Williamson, a member since 2020. “I’m looking forward to learning more about the company’s foray into additional asset classes, providing its members with even greater opportunities across private credit, private equity and venture capital later in 2025.”

About Crowd Street

Crowd Street empowers its members to reach their financial ambitions through direct-access private market investments. The platform offers a carefully selected marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically only been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing advanced tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these exclusive opportunities, Crowd Street is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience – further bridging the gap between investment opportunities and true financial wealth. Learn more at https://www.CrowdStreet.com/ .

