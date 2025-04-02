Airbase Named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Accounts Payable Applications

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a leading provider of modern HR, payroll, and spend management solutions, today announced recognition of its Airbase by Paylocity solution as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Accounts Payable Applications 2025. Paylocity acquired Airbase in October 2024.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Accounts Payable Applications evaluated providers based on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Airbase by Paylocity was recognized as the only provider in the Visionary quadrant. We believe that This underscores Paylocity’s deep understanding of market trends and its ability to anticipate and address the evolving needs of finance teams with cutting-edge technology.

Airbase by Paylocity enables organizations to achieve strategic growth and financial agility through its unified finance automation platform. It provides enhanced visibility, control, and efficiency by managing the entire spending lifecycle, from pre-approvals to reconciliation. This intelligent, modern solution streamlines processes, reduces risk, and empowers companies to scale effectively by leveraging a combination of controls, machine-learning and generative AI.

"Airbase by Paylocity is proud to be included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Accounts Payable Automation report. We believe that Being recognized as a Visionary underscores our momentum and commitment to integrating spend management into a unified platform that empowers HR, Finance, and IT organizations – providing CHROs, CIOs and CFOs and their teams with the tools they need to run their businesses more effectively," said Melissa King, Senior Vice President of Product and Technology at Paylocity. "By fully integrating Airbase with the Paylocity platform, we’re delivering a seamless solution that streamlines the entire lifecycle of business spending—from pre-approvals to reconciliation—helping organizations optimize financial operations with greater control and efficiency."

Key Features of the Airbase by Paylocity Platform for Strategic Spend Management:

Procure-to-Pay (P2P) Platform: Manage the complete spending lifecycle, from initial purchase needs to final payments, all in one unified system.

Manage the complete spending lifecycle, from initial purchase needs to final payments, all in one unified system. Accounts Payable (AP) Automation: Streamline the entire AP process for a touchless experience by automatically syncing vendor and payment details to your ERP.

Streamline the entire AP process for a touchless experience by automatically syncing vendor and payment details to your ERP. Guided Procurement: Automate and ensure compliance for purchase requests.

Automate and ensure compliance for purchase requests. Expense Management: Simplify expense reporting for employees and streamline reimbursements.

Simplify expense reporting for employees and streamline reimbursements. Corporate Cards: Offer a versatile card program with pre-approval workflows that integrate transaction details with your ERP.

Offer a versatile card program with pre-approval workflows that integrate transaction details with your ERP. Integrations: Connect seamlessly with other critical business systems and a wide range of ERP platforms.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Accounts Payable Applications, By Mike Helsel, Miles Onafowora, Nick Duffy, 19 March 2025.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Paylocity: Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is an award-winning provider of cloud-based HR, payroll and spend management software solutions. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses automate and streamline HR and payroll processes, attract and retain talent, and build culture and connection with their employees. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com .

