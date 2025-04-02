LPL Financial Welcomes Horizon Capital Advisors

SAN DIEGO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that eight financial advisors with Horizon Capital Advisors have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. They reported serving approximately $450 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Osaic.

Led by Partners Brett Deuth, CRPC®, J. Brock McClain, CFP®, and Brian Watts, CFP®, Horizon Capital’s roots date back more than 50 years. The ensemble practice is headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., with additional offices in Clinton and Van Buren, Mo., and Baxter Springs, Kan., and includes fellow financial advisors Brian Perley, CFP®, Bennett Long, CIMA®, AIF®, CRPS®, Cindy Gettel, Melissa Proffitt and Michael Sisson.

“Our team is unified by a shared vision and synergy,” Deuth said. “We take a holistic approach to providing goals-based proactive wealth management with clear direction. We work with families, business owners and executives to create personalized financial plans and disciplined investment strategies to help clients work toward their financial goals.”

The move to LPL was driven by the Horizon team’s desire for enhanced service experiences, office efficiencies and a more robust technology platform.

“LPL has the right tools to add new services and create more value with our clients, as well as the stability we were looking for from a Fortune 500 company,” Watts said. “LPL invests heavily in industry-leading capabilities and strategic business resources that will create streamlined experiences for both our team and our clients.”

McClain added, “We also appreciate LPL’s client-centric mission and forward thinking. LPL is driven by advisor feedback, making the business much more intuitive. We are excited about the future as we grow our team and evolve the practice.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We welcome the entire team at Horizon Capital Advisors. As a leading wealth management firm, LPL is committed to delivering innovative technology and comprehensive business solutions to help advisors differentiate their practices and increase value for their clients. We look forward to supporting Horizon for years to come.”

Related

Advisors, learn how LPL Financial can help take your business to the next level.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports nearly 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.7 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 6 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial. Horizon Capital Advisors and LPL Financial are separate entities.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com



Tracking #710795

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.