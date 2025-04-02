Aware Elevates Gary Evee as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Board Veteran Brings Deep Cybersecurity and Global Business Expertise to Lead Next Phase of Growth

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global authentication company, has appointed Gary Evee as its new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Evee succeeds Brent P. Johnstone, who held the position since March 2019 and will remain on the Aware Board.

“It has been a great honor to have served as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Aware,” said Johnstone. “I remain deeply committed to Aware’s mission and am excited to continue supporting the company as a member of the Board. I am confident that Gary’s leadership and expertise will help drive the company forward as biometric authentication becomes increasingly critical to global security.”

Evee has been a director of Aware since February 2021. He is a seasoned cybersecurity business leader, entrepreneur, and strategic advisor with over 25 years of experience in technology, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. He is the Founder and CEO of Evee Security Consulting Group, a trusted cybersecurity advisory firm. In addition to leading Evee Consulting, he is currently launching his second cybersecurity startup based in Boston, with customers across the country.

Previously, Evee spent over two decades at IBM, where he played a pivotal role in growing its cybersecurity business. As Chief of Staff for IBM Security, he helped drive the division’s rapid growth, making IBM Security the world’s leading enterprise security provider with nearly $2 billion in annual revenue. He also held leadership roles in global sales, business development, and go-to-market strategy.

Beyond his corporate leadership, Evee is an active board director and civic leader. He serves on the boards of Dedham Savings Bank, Charlesbridge Bank, and the Association of Industries of Massachusetts (AIM), providing expertise in risk management, cybersecurity, and digital innovation. He is also Chair of Mass Insight, a nonprofit focused on expanding access to education. A strong advocate for cybersecurity workforce development, he supports CyberTrust Massachusetts, a statewide initiative to protect under resourced towns and municipalities and build cyber talent.

Evee holds a B.A. in Political Science from Hampton University and is widely regarded as a leader in cybersecurity and digital risk management.

"I’m excited to step into this role at such a pivotal time for Aware,” said Evee. “With a seasoned bench of executives, a strong Board of Directors, and a clear focus on innovation and impact, I’m eager to help guide Aware into its next chapter of growth, leveraging my background to support that vision. I also want to thank Brent for his leadership and for helping prepare Aware for this next chapter. His vision and dedication have built a strong foundation, and I look forward to building upon that momentum as we drive the company forward.”

About Aware

Aware is a global biometric platform company that uses data science and machine learning to tackle everyday business and identity challenges through biometrics. For over 30 years we’ve been a trusted name in the field. Aware’s offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Our algorithms are based on diverse operational data sets from around the world, and we prioritize making biometric technology in an ethical and responsible manner. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Safe Harbor Warning

Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected increase in use of biometric authentication and the expected growth of Aware. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements. We refer you to the risk factors set forth in the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports and filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT

Company Contact

Delaney Gembis

Aware, Inc.

781-687-0393

marketing@aware.com

