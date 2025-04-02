Anywhere365 drives the transformation of customer experience with AI, and unveils new identity: AnywhereNow

Atlanta, US 2 April 2025 - Anywhere365, a global pioneer in transforming customer experience with AI solutions, has unveiled its new brand identity, AnywhereNow. Building on the company’s history, the new brand steps up into a faster paced identity, incorporating an urban theme that reflects a new sense of urgency, but still retains the company's core values of innovation, accountability, customer-first approach and caring.

AnywhereNow's AI solutions help contact centers deliver exceptional value through enhanced engagement, efficient workforce collaboration, AI-driven insights and a comprehensive omni-channel service. AnywhereNow will continue to build on its AI-first strategy, embedding Agentic AI into all phases of customer interaction, leveraging the power of Teams, Azure Communication Services, and the Microsoft ecosystem, as well as considerable integrations including SAP, Salesforce and ServiceNow. In addition, AnywhereNow’s Copilot-ready Deepdesk Agent Assist, powered by Azure OpenAI, helps agents decrease call handling times and improves customer experience.

Will Blench, CEO at AnywhereNow says, "Our vision remains constant: to enable every employee and every customer to be heard, understood and valued. Since launching the market’s first contact center solution with native Microsoft Teams integration, we have proven our commitment to service excellence and gained the trust of more than 2000 global enterprises worldwide.”

“We now stand at the crossroads of three powerful market drivers: Hybrid work, Agentic AI and Cloud Communications, and are focused on helping our customers maximize their commercial advantage of those drivers”.

Acquisitions and New Innovation

AnywhereNow has a proven track record in successful M&A, most recently acquiring Deepdesk and Tendfor in 2024. The company continues to invest in innovation across its global hubs, offering a comprehensive set of AI-enabled products and services:

Deepdesk: A powerful Agent Assist platform that helps contact center agents solve problems quickly and easily. Now, through its Assistant Platform, companies can deploy Agentic AI to solve customer experience issues without human intervention. Deepdesk is growing fast and already has deep inroads into enterprise customers such as Rabobank and DHL.

Dialogue Cloud: The flagship offering for Microsoft Teams customer experience, offering intuitive user experience (UX) and a deep array of CRM and AI integrations, easily configured with the Low-code solution, Dialogue Studio. Dialogue Cloud also offers Dialogue AI Assist, a fully integrated AI platform that seamlessly embeds AI-assistance capabilities into customer interactions.

Tendfor: A leading provider of advanced cloud communication capabilities strengthens AnywhereNow’s leadership in the Microsoft Teams Phone ecosystem, providing a rich and easy-to-deploy experience.

IQMessenger: The AnywhereNow critical messaging platform is a world leader in the Health and Industrial markets.

Partnerships

Partners are integral to AnywhereNow’s success, and it is committed to maintaining its global partnerships through its Global Partnership Programme. Over the next year, AnywhereNow will continue to empower partners with tailored onboarding, training and enablement to deliver the best contact center solutions to its customers.

Looking ahead

In an era of rapid technological advancement and changing customer expectations, AnywhereNow will redefine how enterprises communicate with their customers.

About AnywhereNow

Founded in 2010, AnywhereNow is a Netherlands-headquartered and fast-growing provider of Customer Experience SaaS solutions. AnywhereNow empowers voice and digital dialogues for organisations worldwide and brings to life Agentic AI platforms for increased productivity and effectiveness. AnywhereNow's products are award-winning, recognised by industry analysts, and trusted by over 2,000 global customers, including Rabobank, DHL, Emirates, KPMG, Swarovski, Mazda, Deloitte, Aldi, Vodafone and Zeiss. For more information, please visit Anywhere.now

Press Contact:

Destiny Gillbee for AnywhereNow

Anywherenow@c8consulting.co.uk

