Gabelli Funds to Host 11th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium Thursday, April 3, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 11th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at the Harvard Club in New York City. This timely conference will feature presentations by senior management of leading companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals.

Agenda:

7:45 AM Opening Remarks Tony Bancroft – Gabelli Funds
Hanna Howard – Gabelli Funds
     
8:00 Toppoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TOPP) John Feliciano – CFO
     
8:30 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) Brian DelGhiaccio – CFO
Aaron Evans – IR
     
9:00 Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) Bill Drew – CFO
     
9:30 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) Joe Box – IR
     
10:00 Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. (TSX: SES.TO) Allen Gransch – CEO
Corey Higham – COO
     
10:30 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) John Casella – CEO
Jason Mead – IR
     
11:00 CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) Peter Johansson – CFO
     
11:30 Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) Larry Hilsheimer – CFO
Dan Tetelman – IR
     
12:00 PM Lunch Break  
     
12:15 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM)* Ed Egl – IR
     
12:45 Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADUR) Ofer Vicus – CEO
     
1:15 Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ: PESI) Mark Duff – CEO
     
1:45 Dotz Nano (XASX: DTZ-CXA)* Sharon Malka – CEO
     
2:15 Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) Daniel Solomita – CEO
     
2:45 374Water Inc. (OTCM: SCWO) Chris Gannon – CEO
Russell Kline – CFO
     
3:15 BioLargo Inc. (OTCQX: BLGO) Cynthia Phillips – Senior Advisor
     
3:45 AE Carbon Capital (Private) Victor Yeow – Advisory Chairman
     

*Indicates virtual presentation

The Harvard Club, New York City

Thursday, April 3, 2025

Registration link: CLICK HERE

 

General Inquiries        
James Carey        
Client Relations        
914-921-8318        
jcarey@gabelli.com        
         
Research Team        
Tony Bancroft, MBA   Hanna Howard   Michael Burgio
Portfolio Manager   Portfolio Manager   Research Analyst
914-921-5083   914-921-5015   914-921-7797
tbancroft@gabelli.com   hhoward@gabelli.com   mburgio@gabelli.com
         

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI)

Contact: James Carey
  Client Relations
  (914) 921-8318
   

For further information please visit www.gabelli.com


Primary Logo

