VAN RYSEL EXPANDS U.S. DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS FOR ROAD AND GRAVEL OFFERINGS

New retail partnerships, direct-to-consumer, and click-and-collect channels provide improved accessibility for adventure and performance riders

San Francisco, CA, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAN RYSEL, the expert French cycling brand owned by DECATHLON announces its newly expanded U.S. distribution channels including more retail distributors as well as direct-to-consumer and click-and-collect opportunities. Consumers now have in-store access to a broad range of VAN RYSEL road and gravel bike models through outdoor recreation powerhouse, REI, and locally owned bike shops coast to coast; plus, online availability through the newly established VANRYSELUS.com.

VAN RYSEL’s partnership with REI kicks off with bikes available in ten stores* across eight states as well as online at REI.com. This distribution channel provides consumers with access to three gravel bikes. These models include:

Performance riders interested in VAN RYSEL’s premium road bikes – including the RCR, which has been raced by the Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale team to podium finishes in the UCI WorldTour – are encouraged to visit the brand’s growing network of local bike shop distributors or VANRYSELUS.com. In addition to VAN RYSEL’s signature all-around road bike, the RCR, these local shops will carry VAN RYSEL’s new RCR-F aero road bike and XCR time trial bike.

The RCR-F (starting at $7,999 USD) launched in March, and the XCR (starting at $8,499 USD) will become available in the U.S. in September 2025.

Direct-to-Consumer and Click-and-Collect via New VAN RYSEL Online Experience

VAN RYSEL unveiled its new online experience for the U.S. in February 2025, offering U.S. consumers the most convenient path to discover the new models, component build kits, pricing and availability. Consumers can purchase a bike directly through the website or find their nearest VAN RYSEL retailer.

Another new attribute of the website is the option to purchase a bike through click-and-collect. Click-and-collect offers consumers the streamlined convenience of ordering online with the added benefit of having the bike shipped directly to a local bike shop to be assembled.

VAN RYSEL’s adoption of a click-and-collect sales channel is a testament to its prioritization of consumers’ and retail partners’ shopping experience. Consumers receive a blend of online accessibility and bike shop expertise, while the retailer is supported with commission from the sale.

VAN RYSEL continues to expand its network of local and national bike shops to support the retailer and click-and-collect channels.

*VAN RYSEL is now available in select REI stores across the country, including:

Boulder, CO and Denver, CO

Atlanta, GA

Bloomington, MN

North Conway, NH

King of Prussia, PA

Salt Lake City, UT

Williston, VT

Bellevue, WA and Seattle, WA

About VAN RYSEL:

VAN (“which comes from” in Flemish) RYSEL (“Lille”, France) is the road cycling brand born a few miles from the iconic cobbled sectors, including the world’s most legendary one-day race. Founded in 2019, it’s aimed at cyclists all over the world, whatever their level, objective or outlook on cycling.

Passionate about advanced technology, the VAN RYSEL teams set the highest standards to satisfy both professional riders and amateur cyclists. By placing research and development at the heart of its priorities, VAN RYSEL co-designs innovative products built to win with sportsmen and women and its industrial partners.

Every watt, every second, every mile travelled is a new victory during a race, or during a Sunday ride. This is the very reason VAN RYSEL exists, to maximise the pleasure of effort and enjoy great human experiences.

About DECATHLON:

A global multi-specialist sports brand catering to everyone from beginners to top athletes, DECATHLON is an innovative manufacturer of sporting goods for all skill levels. With 101,000 teammates and 1,750 stores worldwide, DECATHLON and its teams have been working ever since 1976 to fulfill an ongoing ambition: Move people through the wonders of sport, to help them be healthier and happier in a sustainable future.

