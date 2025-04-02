Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Joins with Walgreens, Cedars-Sinai to Provide Foothill Unity with Free N95 Masks to Protect Residence Cleaning Up from the Recent Los Angeles Wildfires

CHICAGO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As clean up continues from January’s devastating Los Angeles wildfires, the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is joining with Walgreens, Cedars-Sinai, and Foothill Unity to provide community members with free N95 masks to protect their lungs now and in the future.

This collaboration aims to reduce long-term health risks, including pulmonary, cardiac, and ocular sarcoidosis posed by exposure to wildfire smoke, fine particulate matter in the air, and toxic chemical exposures. Even during the clean-up phase, individuals need to take every precaution whenever they are around or working in soot, ash, or dust that is left behind by the fires. Drawing from the documented rise in sarcoidosis cases amongst 9/11 first responders, especially those involved in the clean-up, experts believe that post-fire clean-up exposure to small particulate matter, which can not only exacerbate current lung conditions but may also expose individuals to risk factors that could lead to chronic lung conditions, like sarcoidosis, in the future.

“Prolonged exposure to smoke and particulate matter can have long-term health implications, including an increased risk of developing sarcoidosis,” said Mary McGowan, CEO of FSR. “We are incredibly grateful to Walgreens and Cedars-Sinai for their support and generous contributions, which will help our efforts to protect the health of wildfire-affected residents. We would also like to express our gratitude to Foothill Unity for distributing these masks for free as we work together to protect the community’s lung health.”

Walgreens and Cedars-Sinai, a founding member of the FSR Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance, have each donated 1,000 N95 masks for distribution to residents at risk of smoke and small particulate matter exposure.

“Walgreens is proud to have donated 1,000 masks to FSR and to work with FSR to secure a community partner for mask distribution to those impacted by the fires to ensure their ongoing safety to prevent future lung health concerns,” said Donovan Tran, Walgreens Healthcare Supervisor, Pharmacy and Retail Operations

FSR is partnering with Foothill Unity to make these N96 masks available to the public at no cost. Those seeking masks can pick up the masks at the following locations.

Foothill Unity

790 W. Chestnut Avenue

Monrovia, CA 91016

(626) 358- 3486

Masks Available: Monday and Friday 9:00 - 11:30 AM

Foothill Unity

191 N. Oak Avenue

Pasadena, CA 91107

(626) 358-3486

Masks Available: Thursday and Friday 9:00 - 11:30 AM

FSR is committed to raising awareness about the risks of smoke exposure and small particulate matter promoting preventive measures to protect public health. Residents are encouraged to monitor local air quality, limit outdoor activities during peak smoke periods, and wear protective masks when necessary. FSR will continue its collaboration with local health organizations and community partners to ensure residents have the resources and knowledge needed to mitigate health risks from the ongoing wildfires.

For more information about the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research, please visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org.

FSR and affiliated clinicians are available for interview upon request.

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by granulomas—tiny clumps of inflammatory cells—that can form in one or more organs. 90% of patients living with sarcoidosis have lung involvement. Despite advances in research, sarcoidosis remains challenging to diagnose, with limited treatment options and no known cure. Approximately 175,000 people live with sarcoidosis in the United States.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for those living with the disease through research, education, and support. For more information about FSR and its community programs, visit: www.stopsarcoidosis.org.

Media Contact:

Cathi Davis

Director of Communications and Marketing

Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

312-341-0500

cathi@stopsarcoidosis.org

