Grove AI Welcomes Former Novartis, UCB, and Google Executives to Company Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grove AI , pioneer in life science automation using agentic AI, today announced the formation of its inaugural Advisory Board. Comprised of prominent leaders from pharmaceutical and technology sectors, the advisory board will strategically guide Grove AI’s growth and expansion, driving its state-of-the-art technology platform to accelerate clinical trial operations and broader life sciences applications.

The Grove AI Advisory Board brings together distinguished experts in global pharmaceutical strategy, AI innovation, and regulatory compliance. Advisory members will collaborate directly with Grove AI’s executive team to promote robust, secure, and impactful AI deployments across the life sciences ecosystem and provide strategic counsel on industry trends and future technology developments.

The inaugural advisory board members include:

Scott Howell , M.D., Former U.S. Chief Strategy Officer at Novartis

Ajit Baid , Former Head of Global Asset at UCB

Till Pieper , Former Lead at Google AI Platform

Chloe Yoo , Former Chief Financial Officer at HumanFirst (now ICON)

Phuc Truong , Former CEO and Co-founder of CRIO

Devon Edwards, Former General Counsel at Catalia Health

“With its pioneering agentic AI technology and seamless integrated workflows connecting life science organizations, research institutions, and clinical trial participants, Grove AI is positioned to unlock extraordinary operational efficiencies and improved participant-focused experiences, redefining the future of life sciences clinical trials and drug development,” said Scott Howell, M.D., former U.S. Chief Strategy Officer at Novartis.

Since its founding, Grove AI has facilitated over 350,000 participant interactions across major clinical trials in therapeutic areas like obesity, Alzheimer's, infectious diseases, and psychiatry. Grove AI’s advanced Participant Relationship Management (PRM) platform has consistently demonstrated significant enhancements in trial efficiency, participant engagement, and operational speed.

“Agentic AI is revolutionizing innovation across industries. Grove's exceptional team, advanced technology, and deep specialized integrations make it a standout innovator in the pharmaceutical sector,” said Till Pieper, former Lead at Google AI Platform. “Through strategic partnerships and deep industry collaboration, Grove is set to drive significant advancements in life sciences research.”

“The formation of the Grove AI Advisory Board underscores our company's commitment to delivering intelligent, secure, and impactful AI-driven solutions in life sciences,” said Tran Le, CEO of Grove AI. “We’re honored to welcome such respected leaders whose experience will help guide our mission to accelerate clinical trials and drive meaningful progress across life sciences.”

About Grove AI

Grove AI is redefining clinical trial operations through its advanced, industry-compliant Participant Relationship Management (PRM) platform and AI-powered digital assistant, Grace, which places participants at the center of the clinical research experience. Leveraging powerful analytics and real-time insights, Grove AI streamlines complex workflows, enhancing operational efficiency and participant engagement for pharmaceutical and biotech leaders worldwide. By converting cumbersome trial processes into seamless experiences, Grove AI accelerates the journey from clinical innovation to patient care. For more information, visit grovetrials.com.

