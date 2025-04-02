Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Set to Reach USD 66.82 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 12.7% - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global vital signs monitoring devices market, valued at USD 25.62 billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7%, reaching USD 66.82 billion by 2030. Key factors driving this growth include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and increased demand for remote and home healthcare. Technological advancements, including wearable devices and AI integration, are enhancing the effectiveness and accessibility of vital sign monitoring.

The vital sign monitoring devices market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, an upsurge in the aging population, and an increase in product approvals.

The vital sign monitoring devices market analysis focuses on various technologies that enable greater efficiency and enhanced performance of these devices. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key players: Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, OMRON Corp, SunTech Medical Inc, Masimo Corp, Contec Medical Systems Co Ltd are among the major companies operating in the vital sign monitoring devices market.

Trending topics: Wearable Vital Sign Monitoring Devices, Telemedicine and Remote Patient Monitoring, Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Vital Sign Monitoring, Continuous Health Monitoring for Chronic Disease Management, Noninvasive Vital Sign Monitoring Technologies, Smart Home Healthcare Solutions, Wearable ECG Monitors, Point-of-Care Monitoring in Emergency Situations, Integration with Health Management Platforms, Etc.

Headlines on Vital Sign Monitoring Devices

Evondos acquired Vitacam, Camera-Based Vital Signs Monitoring to Improve Home Care Workflows

FDA Clears Masimo’s Wearable Vital Signs Monitor

GE HealthCare Receives FDA Clearance for Portrait VSM, Building on Its Growing Ecosystem of Connected Patient Monitoring Solutions

Dozee Launches Ambulatory Connected Patient Monitoring System

Blue Spark Technologies Launches Innovative Multi-Vital Remote Patient Monitoring Platform – VitalTraq





Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The vital sign monitoring devices market is growing with the increasing demand for home healthcare services, rising number of product approvals, and burgeoning prevalence of chronic disorders.





2. Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders:





According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 2024 data, ~422 million people in the world suffer from diabetes, and these cases are mostly found in middle and low-income countries, causing approximately 1.5 million deaths every year. With a surge in the number of people affected by chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, respiratory issues, and hypertension, the need for reliable devices that track vital signs such as heart rate, blood pressure, temperature, and oxygen levels has grown significantly. These devices are essential for early detection, real-time management, and monitoring of these conditions, allowing healthcare providers to intervene promptly and improve patient care. A shift toward home healthcare and remote monitoring has accelerated the adoption of vital sign monitoring devices in home care settings. Patients, especially those with chronic conditions, can also manage their health from home, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits. With more people seeking ways to take control of their health, vital sign monitoring devices are becoming an indispensable part of the everyday life of a vast patient pool. Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is a major factor fueling the growth of the vital sign monitoring devices market.

3. Rising Number of Product Launches and Approvals:





Companies in the vital signs monitoring devices market are designing, developing, and upgrading their existing products by harnessing ongoing advancements in medical technology. Frequent product launches significantly contribute to market growth by encouraging players to compete with each other by developing innovative products and obtaining regulatory approvals for their products. A few of the recent product launches and approvals that have significantly contributed to the market growth are mentioned below.

In August 2024, Evondos Group announced the completion of an asset deal with NE Device SW Oy, the maker of Vitacam, a software-as-a-medical device designed to measure vital physiological parameters. With Vitacam, Evondos aims to enhance home care workflows and help free up valuable nursing time spent on patient care.

In July 2024, Huntleigh, a part of the Arjo family, launched its new SC500 Series Vital Signs Monitor. Manufactured at their Cardiff-based facility in the UK, this advanced device offers high-performance monitoring, capable of delivering both spot checks and medium to long-term monitoring. With SC500, the company has managed to expand its range of patient monitors, filling the acuity gap between its entry-level and multi-parameter monitors.

In April 2024, GE HealthCare received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Portrait VSM Vital Signs Monitor. This device provides clinicians with an accurate and comprehensive view of patient vital signs, supporting timely clinical decision-making. Building on the legacy of the DINAMAP series, the Portrait VSM incorporates the SuperSTAT noninvasive blood pressure algorithm, ensuring precise and accurate measurement readings.





In October 2023, Dozee launched its ambulatory connected patient monitoring system—Dozee Pro Ex. Featuring wireless wearable sensors, this platform enables continuous tracking of patients’ vitals, including ECG rhythm, blood pressure, heart rate/pulse rate, oxygen saturation, respiration rate, and temperature. The system also incorporates an AI-powered early warning mechanism that monitors trends in vital parameters and sends timely alerts to detect potential clinical deterioration.





Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on product, the vital sign monitoring devices market is segmented into pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors, temperature monitoring devices, and glucose monitors. The pulse oximeters segment is subsegmented into table-top oximeters, hand-held oximeters, and pulse oximeter accessories. The blood pressure monitors segment is further divided into mercury blood pressure monitors, ambulatory blood pressure monitors, digital blood pressure monitors, analog blood pressure monitors, and blood pressure instrument accessories. The market for glucose monitors is subsegmented into self-glucose monitoring devices and continuous glucose monitoring devices. The glucose monitors segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.



By end user, the vital sign monitoring devices market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care centers, home healthcare, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in 2024.



The vital sign monitoring devices market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.





Conclusion

The vital sign monitoring devices market is set for strong growth, driven by key factors such as the rising number of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the increasing demand for remote and home healthcare solutions. As technology continues to evolve, innovations such as wearable devices, AI-supported features, and noninvasive monitoring methods are making these devices more accessible and efficient in providing real-time health data. A notable shift toward preventative care and early detection is, thus, contributing to the market's growth. As healthcare systems focus more on improving patient outcomes and cutting costs, vital sign monitoring devices will play an essential role in enhancing care and helping clinicians make more informed decisions.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including manufacturers of pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors, temperature monitoring devices, and glucose monitors—with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





