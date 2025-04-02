SchoolAI Secures $25 Million to Help Teachers and Schools Reach Every Student

The Classroom Experience platform gives every teacher and student their own AI tools for personalized learning

LEHI, Utah, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SchoolAI , a leading AI platform for teaching and learning, today announced it has closed $25 million in Series A funding to tackle education’s fundamental challenge: helping teachers provide personalized attention to every student.

The $25 million round was led by Insight Partners, a global venture capital firm known for investing in high-growth technology and software companies. Existing investors, including NextView Ventures, The General Partnership, and Peterson Ventures, also participated, bringing SchoolAI’s total funding to $32 million to date.

SchoolAI’s Classroom Experience platform combines AI assistants for teachers that help with classroom preparation and other administrative work, and Spaces–personalized AI tutors, games, and lessons that can adapt to each student’s unique learning style and interests. Together, these tools give teachers actionable insights into how students are doing, and how the teacher can deliver targeted support when it matters most.

“Teachers and schools are navigating hard challenges with shrinking budgets, teacher shortages, growing class sizes, and ongoing recovery from pandemic-related learning gaps,” said Caleb Hicks, founder and CEO of SchoolAI. “It’s harder than ever to understand how every student is really doing. Teachers deserve powerful tools to help extend their impact, not add to their workload. This funding helps us double down on connecting the dots for teachers and students, and later this year, bringing school administrators and parents at home onto the platform as well.”

Launched for classrooms in August of 2023, SchoolAI is used by teachers and students in more than 1 million classrooms across all 50 U.S. States and over 80 countries worldwide. The platform is embedded in more than 400 school districts through strategic partnerships that train teachers and students how to use AI in a safe, managed way.

“Partnering with SchoolAI has allowed us to introduce a tool in the classroom that provides teachers with valuable insights into their students’ progress in every class,” said Dr. Anthony Godfrey, Superintendent of Jordan School District, which was recognized by ISTE as a Distinguished District for their work bringing AI to students. “SchoolAI makes it easy to help students in a way that wasn’t possible before, in a scalable way that makes sure our teachers can do more amazing work without being overburdened or burnt out.”

With this new funding, SchoolAI will continue scaling to more schools across the globe, develop new products for students, parents, and school administrators, and expand its implementation team to provide comprehensive onboarding and professional development. The company remains committed to equipping stakeholders with powerful tools that can personalize learning and deliver the best school and learning experiences.

"We believe AI presents a transformative opportunity for education, and SchoolAI is accelerating the way AI gets adopted by teachers and administrators,” said Nikitas Koutoupes, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “Their district-ready platform can support both teaching and learning without compromising critical thinking skills or instructional quality. SchoolAI’s relentless focus on student outcomes aligns with the trajectory of the market that we envision. We are thrilled to be onboard.”

“Education shapes our collective future, so when new technologies enter the classroom, the bar must be exceptionally high,” said Stephanie Palmeri, board member and Partner at NextView Ventures. “SchoolAI stands out because they take the serious things seriously–they’ve built a team of educators and technologists who respect the profound responsibility of bringing AI into learning environments where things like safety and privacy can’t be compromised. This authentic ‘by educators, for educators’ approach is why we were compelled to lead SchoolAI's seed round and continue to invest today.”

How Teachers are Using SchoolAI’s Classroom Experience Tools

Teachers, instructional coaches, and school leaders have created more than 150,000 different AI tools on SchoolAI, serving thousands of use cases from kindergarten through higher education.

Personalized Learning Companions: Teacher-designed AI ‘Spaces’ that adapt to each student's interests, learning pace, and style. These 1:1 AI tutors can provide immediate support, dramatically increasing student engagement and learning.

Teacher-designed AI ‘Spaces’ that adapt to each student's interests, learning pace, and style. These 1:1 AI tutors can provide immediate support, dramatically increasing student engagement and learning. Simple Teacher Workflows: Easy-to-use AI assistants that help teachers prepare for class: lesson planning, targeted assessments, personalized feedback, and other administrative tasks–freeing teachers to focus on meaningful student connection while staying aligned to district and state standards.

Easy-to-use AI assistants that help teachers prepare for class: lesson planning, targeted assessments, personalized feedback, and other administrative tasks–freeing teachers to focus on meaningful student connection while staying aligned to district and state standards. Deep Accessibility and Support Features: SchoolAI supports more than 99 languages for supporting multilingual students, has real-time text-to-speech and speech-to-text for younger students, custom instructions for targeted student accommodations, and additional accessibility features for easy reading and writing.

SchoolAI supports more than 99 languages for supporting multilingual students, has real-time text-to-speech and speech-to-text for younger students, custom instructions for targeted student accommodations, and additional accessibility features for easy reading and writing. Data-Driven Support Systems: Real-time dashboards can surface actionable data and insights, revealing which students need academic or other support, help students stay on track, flag concerns, and raise opportunities to improve future lessons.

Real-time dashboards can surface actionable data and insights, revealing which students need academic or other support, help students stay on track, flag concerns, and raise opportunities to improve future lessons. Seamless Integration With Existing Tools: SchoolAI integrates directly with established platforms like Canvas, PowerSchool, and Google Classroom, so teachers can use AI with the tools they and their students are already using.

SchoolAI integrates directly with established platforms like Canvas, PowerSchool, and Google Classroom, so teachers can use AI with the tools they and their students are already using. Enterprise-Grade Security & School-Ready Safety: A safe, managed, and secure learning environment fully compliant with FERPA and COPPA regulations, with SOC 2 certification providing the highest standards of data protection for students and schools.

Voices From the Classroom

“I got my teacher back from burnout after she discovered how Spaces allowed her to deeply engage her students. She has the spark back in her teaching.”

— Leroy Dixon, Principal at White Plains Middle School, New York

“With the tutor Space, I’m able to pinpoint exactly what my students know, identify learning gaps, and provide personalized instruction tailored to each student’s needs. Approximately 94% of my students showed remarkable growth in content mastery.”

— Sue Cluck, Gravette High School, Arkansas

“SchoolAI revolutionized our student intake process, turning data points into stories. It helps staff connect personally with new students from day one, making our onboarding more engaging and human centered. SchoolAI brings each new student to life in ways raw data never could.”

— Chris Fore, Mojave High School, California

“SchoolAI has been an absolute game changer on our campus by optimizing teachers' lesson design and students’ writing with ongoing feedback from AI in a secure tech environment. Daily our teachers are finding new approaches to utilize SchoolAI and we are only scratching the surface of what this powerful tool can do to increase productivity and effectiveness.”

— Dr. Mario Layne, Principal, North Crowley High School, Texas

“As a language immersion teacher, I need tools that both challenge and support my students. SchoolAI adapts to my students’ levels, provides actionable feedback, and helps me connect with them in ways I couldn’t before. Their grammar scores are improving, and their confidence is soaring.”

— Priscila Prestes, Oak Canyon Junior High, Utah

For more information about SchoolAI and its innovative solutions for educators, schools and districts, visit https://schoolai.com .

About SchoolAI

SchoolAI is a leading AI platform transforming teaching and learning across K-12 and higher education. Founded in 2021 on the belief that every student deserves personalized attention, SchoolAI provides powerful AI tools that help teachers understand and support each student's unique needs. The platform combines adaptive AI tutors, interactive games, and customized lessons that adapt to individual learning styles, while giving educators real-time insights and reducing administrative workload. Launched for classrooms in August of 2023, SchoolAI is trusted by educators in more than 1 million classrooms across all 50 U.S. states and over 80 countries. Their Classroom Experience platform maintains the highest standards for student privacy and security with full FERPA and COPPA compliance and SOC 2 certification. SchoolAI continues to lead responsible AI adoption in education by partnering directly with districts to ensure safe, effective implementation that enhances rather than replaces quality instruction.

Visit ​ https://schoolai.com to learn more.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of September 30, 2024, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight’s mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

About NextView

NextView Ventures is a high-conviction, hands-on venture capital firm that helps entrepreneurs build companies of consequence to shape a future of collective prosperity. NextView specializes in leading seed and pre-seed rounds in pre-traction businesses that leverage software to tackle mass-market human problems. Since 2011, NextView has invested in 200+ portfolio companies nationally, including Attentive, ThredUP, WHOOP, Devoted Health, Setpoint, TripleLift, and Bobbie. The firm has offices in San Francisco, New York, and Boston. To learn more, visit www.nextview.vc and follow along on X @NextViewVC.

