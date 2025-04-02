Comensura Secures NEPO Framework Agreement to Provide Temporary Labour MSP Solutions, Driving Cost Savings Across its Public Sector Members

Newcastle, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comensura is proud to announce that we have been officially awarded the prestigious NEPO Agency Staff Framework Agreement. As the sole supplier on the solution, Comensura will act as a key strategic partner to contracting authorities, operating as a vendor neutral managed service provider (MSP)

As a long-standing specialist in temporary labour management, Comensura brings to NEPO and its contracting authorities innovative temporary labour management, a robust vendor management system (VMS) technology platform, deep market insights, and a commitment to driving both continuous improvement and enhancing social value.

"We are delighted to partner with Comensura," said Carl Telford, Professional Services Lead of NEPO. "Their innovative approach and extensive experience in temporary labour managed services will complement our efforts to deliver procurement solutions that meet the evolving needs of the public sector.

One of the primary objectives of this partnership is to enhance efficiency and achieve significant cost savings for public sector organisations at a time when local authorities are faced with increasing costs as well as talent shortages. We’re excited to be working with Comensura through our NEPO507 Agency Staff solution to deliver value for money to the public sector.”

"This award is a testament to our expertise, innovation, and unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding workforce solutions for the public sector," said Aaron Wawman, Sales Director at Comensura. "We look forward to working in partnership with NEPO and its members to drive exceptional outcomes, ensuring they have access to the best talent while achieving significant cost efficiencies."

In addition to driving efficiency and cost savings, the partnership will place a strong emphasis on social value. NEPO and Comensura aim to create opportunities for local suppliers and workers, improve local employment, support local communities, and foster economic growth through delivery of the solution.

The NEPO507 Agency Staff solution is available to all public sector organisations across the UK. Visit www.nepo.org for more information.

About NEPO

NEPO is a leading public sector procurement organisation that delivers a wide range of procurement solutions and services to its members. With a focus on collaboration, innovation, and value for money, NEPO plays a pivotal role in supporting public sector organisations to achieve their procurement objectives.

About Comensura

Comensura is a trusted provider of managed services for the procurement of contingent labour. With a strong track record of delivering value to public sector organisations, Comensura leverages advanced technology and data-driven insights to optimise procurement processes and drive efficiency. Comensura is dedicated to creating positive outcomes for its clients and the communities they serve.

