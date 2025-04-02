Global Helium Corp. Announces Sale of Standing Well and Lands in Montana

CALGARY, Alberta, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Helium Corp. ("HECO" or the "Company") (CSE: HECO, OTC: HECOF) is pleased to announce the successful sale of one standing well and one section of associated mineral rights located in the Rudyard area of Montana. The purchaser of the assets was an arm’s length helium operator, and the Company received cash consideration of USD $300,000.00 for the sale. The sale is expected to enhance the company's liquidity while it continues to focus on its core operations in Canada.

About Global Helium Corp.

Global Helium is a Canadian helium exploration and development company, focused on the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium, done right. The Company has carved out a differentiated position through a unique Farm-In Agreement with industry veteran, Rubellite Energy Corp., through which HECO can access approximately 369,000 acres in Alberta’s Manyberries helium trend via joint venture. HECO brings a seasoned team of industry professionals and technical experts who have established connections with North American and international helium buyers. Learn more at https://globalhelium.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (now X).

For further information please contact: Jesse Griffith, President & CEO

Telephone: +1 650-5766



Email: relations@globalhelium.com

