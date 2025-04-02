Nayax Announces Acquisition of Inepro Pay

The strategic acquisition consolidates Nayax’s Distribution Channels and Expands Market Reach in the Benelux

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business by simplifying payments and maximizing loyalty, today announced the acquisition of Inepro Pay, a subsidiary of Inepro and a Nayax distributor in the Benelux region.

Acquiring Inepro Pay will expand Nayax’s reach in the Benelux region by consolidating a trusted partnership in-house, improving efficiency, and bringing Nayax closer to its customers in the region. Nayax will leverage Inepro Pay’s deep local expertise and skilled sales team to expand direct outreach, increase Nayax’s revenue while delivering faster and better support for the customers. Additionally, consolidating Inepro Pay under Nayax’s direct ownership will eliminate duplicate processes and reinforce a seamless merchant journey.

Europe is a core market for Nayax, accounting for around 36% of global revenues in 2024, and this strategic acquisition will accelerate growth with a new regional hub and catalyze further global expansion. Inepro Pay will become a full-service Nayax office in the Netherlands, joining our European offices in the United Kingdom and Germany. This is a significant milestone which reinforces Nayax as a leading commerce and payment solution in the heart of Europe.

“Our goal at Nayax has always been to simplify commerce and deepen customer loyalty for merchants worldwide,” said Yair Nechmad, CEO and Chairman of Nayax. “Inepro Pay has cultivated an unparalleled understanding of our products and customers as our distributor since 2015 in the Benelux region, and we’re confident that integrating their team and back-end operations will produce remarkable outcomes for businesses across Europe.”

“Our customers frequently tell us Nayax is the engine behind their success, unifying payments, operations, and loyalty into a powerful yet flexible retail solution which spares them the hassle of managing multiple vendors,” said Jeroen Pynenburg, CEO of Inepro Group. “It has been a privilege to build-up the Benelux Nayax representation in the last 10 years, and it is a natural moment for the team joining Nayax now. This will give the enhanced resources, sales tools, and operational backbone necessary to connect more merchants with a single, unified commerce platform.”

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers’ growth across multiple channels. As of December 31, 2024, Nayax has 11 global offices, approximately 1,100 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax’s mission is to improve our customers’ revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

About Inepro

For more than 25 years, Inepro has been providing successful, modular solutions for authentication, payment, document accounting and telemetry in many different sectors. With 85+ people located in 8 countries, we work passionately together with our partners to come up with the best solutions. Every challenge is manageable for us. https://www.inepro.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” and “potential,” among others. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: our expectations regarding general market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global economic trends; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; fluctuations in inflation, interest rate and exchange rates in the global economic environment; the availability of qualified personnel and the ability to retain such personnel; changes in commodity costs, labor, distribution and other operating costs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; changes in government regulation and tax matters; other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Israel, including the ongoing war in Israel that began on October 7, 2023 and global perspectives regarding that conflict; the success of operating initiatives, including advertising and promotional efforts and new product and concept development by us and our competitors; and other risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025 (our "Annual Report"). The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are only estimates based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, you should consider the risks provided under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

