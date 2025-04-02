Mekanism Merges with Camp Jefferson and Jungle to Form Mekanism Canada

Expands Soul & Science Across North America





NEW YORK and TORONTO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mekanism, the agency bringing Soul & Science creative and media integration to leading brands, today announced a strategic merger with fellow Canadian-headquartered Plus Company agencies Camp Jefferson, a creative and digital agency, and Jungle, a full-service media agency. The Canadian agencies, with offices across Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, will join forces with Mekanism to form Canada’s leading fully integrated mid-sized agency powerhouse, harnessing breakthrough creativity and full-service media execution to drive impact across the entire customer journey for brand marketers in North America.

“Today’s consumer and media environment demands a modern integrated mid-sized agency partner that brings together breakthrough creative and cross-channel strategies to deliver measurable business growth for North American brands," said Jason Harris, CEO of Mekanism. “This is the power of Soul & Science, giving clients unstoppable ideas and a decisive edge in their markets.”

Mekanism Canada will be led by industry veteran Peter Bolt, who becomes part of the Mekanism leadership team. Bolt previously served as President at Camp Jefferson and has over three decades of experience building premier boutique agency offerings in Canada. Media will be led by Brooke Leland, who most recently led Jungle as President, after over two decades at Canada’s leading media agencies. She will be responsible for accelerating Mekanism’s integrated capabilities in media strategy, planning, and buying throughout Canada.

The Canadian market is primed for a modern solution combining the strengths of Camp Jefferson’s and Jungle’s creative and media expertise to deliver best-in-class integrated solutions and true partnership to the middle market. “The benefits of an integrated model shouldn't be reserved for clients of the biggest network agencies. Getting a nimble, hands-on agency partner delivering fully integrated, bold, innovative solutions is what we're bringing to the market," said Leland.

The merger positions Mekanism as a premier agency partner for North American expansion. It brings together a cross-border team of top talent spanning eight North American markets, while tripling Mekanism’s digital, media and technology capabilities. The merger and integration will build on how Camp Jefferson and Jungle have already been partnering to deliver impactful work for clients such as CAMH, Koodo Mobile, Medcan and Public Mobile.

“The synergies in our challenger roots, agency cultures and core values quickly led us to recognize joining together would accelerate our offering and clients into the future,” said Bolt. “Mekanism is an agency brands can trust to deliver creativity, integration and efficiency, leading to measurable results. Together we’re expanding the power of Soul & Science across North America.”

About Mekanism

Mekanism is a full-service modern agency making unexpected ideas unstoppable through the power of Soul & Science. We partner with brands to unleash breakthrough creativity and drive impact across the entire customer journey, delivering brand building at full volume. With eight offices spanning markets throughout the US and Canada, we serve as collaborative business partners to some of the world’s best North American brands, including Alaska Airlines, Jose Cuervo, Quaker, Ben & Jerry's, and Amtrak in the US, and CAMH, Koodo Mobile and Public Mobile in Canada. Named a Top 10 Most Effective Independent Agency in the US by the Effie Index, Mekanism has been profiled by The New York Times, Fast Company, and ABC’s Nightline. Our campaign methodologies are studied by Harvard Business School. For more information, visit Mekanism.com .

About Plus Company

Plus Company, founded in 2021, is an entrepreneurial network of forward-thinking creative agencies, each bringing its own expertise and empowered by the collective capabilities of the network representing 15 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Brought together by the unabashed belief that anything is possible, the unique partnership of and limitless drive of delivering creative magic fueled by an innate understanding of culture, technology, and data. Plus Company agency brands include: We Are Social and its partner practices The Narrative Group (TNG), Socialize, Hello, Kobe, and Metta; Cossette, Citizen Relations, Mekanism, All Inclusive Marketing (AIM), Aperture1, Camp Jefferson, Cossette Media, Impact Research, Jungle Media, K72, Level Eleven, Magic Circle Workshop, Make My Day, Middle Child, Mindshaker, Munvo, Septième, Visionnaire, Zapiens and 55rush. Built on collaboration, not competition. We are Partners In Possibility.

